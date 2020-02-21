tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Adelaide at Melbourne

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Geelong at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, Final Practice, at Las Vegas

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Practice, at Las Vegas

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Strat 200, Qualifying, at Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Final Practice, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Strat 200, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 8:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

5:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's relay, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy

BOBLSED

8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany

BOXING

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury weigh-in, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State

CURLING 

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Men, U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women, U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

DRAG RACING

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Arizona Nationals, Qualifying, atChandler, Ariz.

FREESTYLE SKIING

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, moguls, at Tazawako, Japan (delayed tape)

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sacred Heart at Merrimack

5 p.m.: ESPNU, North Florida at Liberty (taped Thursday)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Buffalo at Kent State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Canisius at Quinnipiac

9 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at St. Louis

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Buffalo at Kent State

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellato 239, at Thackerville, Okla.

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Cleveland at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Portland

SKIING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's giant slalom, at Yuzawa, Japan

4:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's downhill, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

SKI JUMPING

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's individual, at Rasnov, Romania (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), DePaul vs. Georgia Tech, at Birmingham, Ala.

1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Birmingham, Ala.

2:15 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at N.C. State

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), St. Joseph's at N.C. State

SWIMMING AND DIVING

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC women's swimming championships and men's and women's diving championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Open 13 Marseille and Dubai Duty Free Championships

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Columbia at Brown

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Stanford

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Florida

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Arkansas

9 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Missouri

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Duke

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Nebraska at Minnesota

