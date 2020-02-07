tv listings image
COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Michigan

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Cloud State at Colorado College

DRAG RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Winternationals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, Free Dance, at Seoul (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, Men's Short Program, at Seoul (same-day tape)

FISHING

7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River

FREESTYLE SKIING

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International, Aerials, at Deer Mountain, Utah

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European/LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Third Round, at Victoria, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: Stadium, Elsworth (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Harvard at Yale

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Davidson at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Niagara at Manhattan

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Northern Illinois

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Illinois

9 p.m.: ESPN2, South Alabama at Troy

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Michigan at Buffalo

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"

MEN'S LACROSSE

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Colgate at Syracuse

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington

8 p.m.: ESPN, Toronto at Indiana

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Utah

NHL

8:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Minnesota at Dallas

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, semifinal, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Toluca at Tijuana

4 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, semifinal, Canada vs. Costa Rica, at Los Angeles (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

Noon: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Northwestern vs. Utah, at Tempe, Ariz.

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Arizona, at Tempe, Ariz.

5:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Portland State vs. Arizona State, at Tempe, Ariz.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Taha Open Maharashtra, Fed Cup qualifying and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Exhibition, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal, at Cape Town, South Africa

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Cordoba Open, Fed Cup qualifying and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Dartmouth

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Marquette at Seton Hall

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Auburn

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin

