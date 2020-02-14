tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Final Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Championship, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (delayed tape)

BOXING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Caleb Plant-Vincent Feigenbutz weigh-in

10 p.m.: Showtime, Lightweights, Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz; Super Bantamweights, Raeese Aleem vs. Adam Lopez. Super Lightweights, Montana Love vs. Jerrico Walton, Super Welterweights, Derrick Colemon Jr. vs. Joseph Jackson, at Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Oklahoma vs. Virginia, at Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Michigan State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Denver at North Dakota

CURLING

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Mixed Doubles, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Chickamauga Lake

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, First Round, at Lely Resort, Fla.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Second Round, at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, at Seaton, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Oakland (Tenn.) at Blackman (Tenn.)

HORSE RACING

7:30 p.m.: MASN, John Battaglia Memorial Stakes, at Turfway Park

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Buffalo at Toledo

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Davidson at St. Bonaventure

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Yale at Princeton

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Akron at Central Michigan

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Illinois-Chicago at Wright State

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Rider at Siena

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Bald Men On Campus"

NBA

Noon: NBA TV, Rising Stars practice, at Chicago

7 p.m.: ESPN, All-Star Celebrity Game, at Chicago

9 p.m.: TNT, Rising Stars Challenge, Team World vs. Team U.S., at Chicago

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Winnipeg

SKIING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Super-G, at Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria (same-day tape)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Wolverhampton

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, at Clearwater, Fla.

Noon: SEC Network, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Kansas vs. Georgia, at Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Washington vs. Florida State, at Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, UCLA vs. Alabama, at Clearwater, Fla.

5:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Winthrop

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, quarterfinal coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, New York Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, quarterfinals, at Uniondale, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, semifinal coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M.

WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Richmond vs. Gold Coast

3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Fremantle vs. West Coast

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, St. John's at Creighton

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Penn at Brown

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at UCLA

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at UCLA

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Alabama

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at North Carolina State

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Duke

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at VMI

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska

