BIATHLON
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, Le Grand Bornand, France
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Le Grand Bornand, France (same-day tape)
BOXING
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo weigh-in
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN, Bahamas Bowl, Charlotte vs. Buffalo, at Nassau, Bahamas
5 p.m. and 11 p.m.: ACC Network, Bowl Preview Special (rerun)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, at Frisco, Texas
8 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Division III championship, Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central, at Shenandoah, Texas
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Football Playoff Preview
FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Atlanta
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Halfpipe, at Secret Garden, China
GOLF
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, at Benowa, Australia
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), at Las Vegas
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Central Connecticut State at Penn State
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Binghamton at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: SEC Network, SMU at Georgia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at Fordham
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Illinois-Chicago
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Jacksonville at Clemson
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, North Dakota State at Marquette
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, at Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Erie vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Westchester vs. Greensboro, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, at Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, at Las Vegas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 235, Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes, at Honolulu
2 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Busan, South Korea
5 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Busan, South Korea
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Toronto
8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at Philadelphia
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at NY Rangers
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at New Jersey
SKIING
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Men's Super-G
4:15 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Courchevel, France
5:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Downhill
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World Tennis Championship, Fifth Place Match and Semifinals, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Illinois at Missouri
5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Mercer
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at George Washington
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon State at Nebraska
