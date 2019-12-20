tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BIATHLON

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, Le Grand Bornand, France

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, at Le Grand Bornand, France (same-day tape)

BOXING

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo weigh-in

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, Bahamas Bowl, Charlotte vs. Buffalo, at Nassau, Bahamas

5 p.m. and 11 p.m.: ACC Network, Bowl Preview Special (rerun)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, at Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Division III championship, Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central, at Shenandoah, Texas

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Football Playoff Preview

FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Atlanta

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Halfpipe, at Secret Garden, China

GOLF

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, at Benowa, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), at Las Vegas

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Central Connecticut State at Penn State

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Binghamton at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: SEC Network, SMU at Georgia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at Fordham

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Illinois-Chicago

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Jacksonville at Clemson

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, North Dakota State at Marquette

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, at Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Erie vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Westchester vs. Greensboro, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, at Las Vegas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 235, Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes, at Honolulu

2 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Busan, South Korea

5 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Busan, South Korea

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Toronto

8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Golden State

NHL 

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at NY Rangers

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at New Jersey

SKIING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Men's Super-G

4:15 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Courchevel, France

5:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Downhill

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World Tennis Championship, Fifth Place Match and Semifinals, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Illinois at Missouri

5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Mercer

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at George Washington

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon State at Nebraska

Tags

Load comments