BIATHLON
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 7.5km sprint, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's October game at Louisville (rerun)
5 p.m.: ACC network, Virginia Tech's October game at Miami (rerun)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, Northern Iowa at James Madison
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends," ceremony honoring this year's ACC legends class (taped)
10 p.m.: ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, Montana at Weber State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, Penn State at Notre Dame
FREESTYLE SKIING
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Copper, Colo.
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, at Naples, Fla.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 3 Morning Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 2 p.m.)
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, at Melbourne, Australia
HANDBALL
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, semifinal, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, semifinal, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)
LUGE
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's singles, at Whistler, British Columbia
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Whistler, British Columbia
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado at Colorado State
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Creighton
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
MISCELLANEOUS
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fair Game with Kristine Leahy," interview with former UVa and NBA player Olden Polynice
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Miami
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Minnesota
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
RUGBY
6:50 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, women, at Cape Town, South Africa
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, men, at Cape Town, South Africa (same-day tape)
SKELETON
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Lake Placid, N.Y.
3:50 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men, at Lake Placid, N.Y.
SKIING
4:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at St. Moritz, Switzerland
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Hoffenheim
6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, NCAA semifinal, Stanford vs. Georgetown, at Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, NCAA semifinal, Wake Forest vs. Virginia, at Cary, N.C.
SPEED SKATING
2 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nagano, Japan
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Purdue at Baylor
2 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Texas A&M at Wisconsin
4 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Louisville at Texas
11 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Utah at Stanford
