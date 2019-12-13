tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BIATHLON

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 7.5km sprint, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's October game at Louisville (rerun)

5 p.m.: ACC network, Virginia Tech's October game at Miami (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, Northern Iowa at James Madison

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends," ceremony honoring this year's ACC legends class (taped)

10 p.m.: ESPN2, FCS quarterfinal, Montana at Weber State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, Penn State at Notre Dame

FREESTYLE SKIING

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Copper, Colo.

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, at Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 3 Morning Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 2 p.m.)

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, at Melbourne, Australia

HANDBALL

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, semifinal, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, semifinal, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)

LUGE

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's singles, at Whistler, British Columbia

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Whistler, British Columbia

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado at Colorado State

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Creighton

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

MISCELLANEOUS

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fair Game with Kristine Leahy," interview with former UVa and NBA player Olden Polynice

NBA 

7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Miami

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Minnesota

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

RUGBY

6:50 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, women, at Cape Town, South Africa

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, men, at Cape Town, South Africa (same-day tape)

SKELETON

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Lake Placid, N.Y.

3:50 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men, at Lake Placid, N.Y.

SKIING

4:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at St. Moritz, Switzerland

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Hoffenheim 

6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, NCAA semifinal, Stanford vs. Georgetown, at Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, NCAA semifinal, Wake Forest vs. Virginia, at Cary, N.C.

SPEED SKATING

2 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nagano, Japan

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Purdue at Baylor

2 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Texas A&M at Wisconsin

4 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Louisville at Texas

11 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA regional semifinal, Utah at Stanford

