COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," at Glendale, Ariz.

9:30 a.m.: SEC Network, Peach Bowl coaches' press conference, at Atlanta

10:30 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Fiesta Bowl coaches' press conference, at Glendale, Ariz.

Noon: ESPN, Military Bowl, North Carolina vs. Temple, at Annapolis, Md.

3:20 p.m.: ESPN, Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, at New York

6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, at Houston

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends," at Charlotte (rerun)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Holiday Bowl, Southern California vs. Iowa, at San Diego

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle," at Glendale, Ariz.

10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, at Phoenix

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Harvard Westlake (Calif.) vs. Baltimore Poly (Md.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, St. John's (Washington, D.C.) vs. Morgan Park (Ill.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Millenium (Ariz.) vs. University (W.Va.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

8:45 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Long Island (N.Y.) vs. Myrtle Beach, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, at Trinec, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Germany, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), NBA G League, Maine at Go-Go

NBA 

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Cleveland at Boston

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Philadelphia at Orlando

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at Golden State

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Colorado

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hawaii Open, semifinals, at Honolulu

