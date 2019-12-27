COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," at Glendale, Ariz.
9:30 a.m.: SEC Network, Peach Bowl coaches' press conference, at Atlanta
10:30 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Fiesta Bowl coaches' press conference, at Glendale, Ariz.
Noon: ESPN, Military Bowl, North Carolina vs. Temple, at Annapolis, Md.
3:20 p.m.: ESPN, Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, at New York
6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, at Houston
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Night of Legends," at Charlotte (rerun)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Holiday Bowl, Southern California vs. Iowa, at San Diego
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle," at Glendale, Ariz.
10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, at Phoenix
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Harvard Westlake (Calif.) vs. Baltimore Poly (Md.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, St. John's (Washington, D.C.) vs. Morgan Park (Ill.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Millenium (Ariz.) vs. University (W.Va.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
8:45 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Long Island (N.Y.) vs. Myrtle Beach, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, at Trinec, Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Germany, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), NBA G League, Maine at Go-Go
NBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Cleveland at Boston
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Philadelphia at Orlando
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Washington
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Colorado
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hawaii Open, semifinals, at Honolulu
