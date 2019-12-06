COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bronco Mendenhall and Dabo Swinney press conferences, at Charlotte
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's game last month at North Carolina (rerun)
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State coach Ryan Day's press conference, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's press conference, at Indianapolis
8 p.m.: WSET, Pac-12 championship, Utah vs. Oregon, at Santa Clara, Calif.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Ohio State
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Michigan
FIGURE SKATING
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Grand Prix Final, men's and women's short programs, at Turin, Italy (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European, Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, third round, at New Providence, Bahamas
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, Father/Son Challenge, Pro-Am, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, third round, at Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, De La Salle (La.) at St. Thomas More (La.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina coach Roy Williams' press conference
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Michigan
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Providence at Rhode Island
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Carver at Georgia Southern
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at TCU
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Boston
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Portland
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at New Jersey
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Anaheim
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
RUGBY
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, women, at Dubai
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, men, at Dubai
SKIING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Super G, at Beaver Creek, Colo.
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta (same-day tape)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Eintracht Frankfurt
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA quarterfinal, SMU at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, NCAA semifinal, Washington State vs. North Carolina, at San Jose, Calif.
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, NCAA semifinal, UCLA vs. Stanford, at San Jose, Calif.
SPEED SKATING
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Open, Day 1 finals, at Atlanta
WRESTLING
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at George Mason
