COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bronco Mendenhall and Dabo Swinney press conferences, at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia's game last month at North Carolina (rerun)

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State coach Ryan Day's press conference, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's press conference, at Indianapolis

8 p.m.: WSET, Pac-12 championship, Utah vs. Oregon, at Santa Clara, Calif.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Ohio State

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Grand Prix Final, men's and women's short programs, at Turin, Italy (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European, Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, third round, at New Providence, Bahamas

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, Father/Son Challenge, Pro-Am, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, third round, at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, De La Salle (La.) at St. Thomas More (La.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina coach Roy Williams' press conference

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Michigan

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Providence at Rhode Island

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Carver at Georgia Southern

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at TCU

NBA

8 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Boston

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Portland

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at New Jersey

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Anaheim

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

RUGBY

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, women, at Dubai

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, men, at Dubai

SKIING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Super G, at Beaver Creek, Colo.

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Eintracht Frankfurt

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA quarterfinal, SMU at Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, NCAA semifinal, Washington State vs. North Carolina, at San Jose, Calif.

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, NCAA semifinal, UCLA vs. Stanford, at San Jose, Calif.

SPEED SKATING

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Open, Day 1 finals, at Atlanta

WRESTLING

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at George Mason

