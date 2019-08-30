AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice, at Stavelot, Belgium
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, practice, at Darlington, S.C.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, practice, at Darlington, S.C.
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary on Glen and Leonard Wood (taped)
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, at Alton, Va. (taped)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice, at Stavelot, Belgium
BOWLING
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Bowling Women's Championships
BOXING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Erislandy Lara-Ramon Alvarez weigh-in
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Ferdinand Kerobyan vs. Oscar Molina; Emilio Sanchez vs. Jose Gonzalez, at Pasadena, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rice at Army
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Massachusetts at Rutgers
7 p.m.: ESPN, Wisconsin at South Florida
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tulsa at Michigan State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Utah State at Wake Forest
9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Purdue at Nevada
10 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado State vs. Colorado, at Denver
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Oregon State
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 7
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Valais, Switzerland
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, part II, at Valais, Switzerland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, at Newburgh, Indiana
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, at Calgary, Alberta
6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, second round, at Portland, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Palm Beach Central (Fla.) at Dwyer (Fla.)
8 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.)
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Bingham (Utah) at Corner Canyon (Utah)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington
8 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Shenzehn, China
ROWING
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 6, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)
4:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 7, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College women, East Carolina at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Liberty at Radford
7 p.m.: SEC Network Plus (online), College Women, Virginia Tech at Georgia
8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College Men, Pacific at Virginia
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Connecticut at New York
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), Furman at Virginia
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Illinois at Tennessee
