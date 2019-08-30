tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice, at Stavelot, Belgium

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, practice, at Darlington, S.C.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, practice, at Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary on Glen and Leonard Wood (taped)

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, at Alton, Va. (taped)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice, at Stavelot, Belgium

BOWLING

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Bowling Women's Championships

BOXING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Erislandy Lara-Ramon Alvarez weigh-in

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Ferdinand Kerobyan vs. Oscar Molina; Emilio Sanchez vs. Jose Gonzalez, at Pasadena, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rice at Army

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Massachusetts at Rutgers

7 p.m.: ESPN, Wisconsin at South Florida

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tulsa at Michigan State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Utah State at Wake Forest

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Purdue at Nevada

10 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado State vs. Colorado, at Denver

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Oregon State

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 7

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Valais, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, part II, at Valais, Switzerland

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, at Newburgh, Indiana

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, at Calgary, Alberta

6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, second round, at Portland, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Palm Beach Central (Fla.) at Dwyer (Fla.)

8 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.)

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Bingham (Utah) at Corner Canyon (Utah)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at N.Y. Yankees 

7 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

8 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Shenzehn, China

ROWING

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 6, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)

4:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 7, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College women, East Carolina at Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Liberty at Radford

7 p.m.: SEC Network Plus (online), College Women, Virginia Tech at Georgia

8 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College Men, Pacific at Virginia

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Connecticut at New York

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), Furman at Virginia

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Illinois at Tennessee

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments