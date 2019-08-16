tv listings image
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Geelong

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, practice, at Bristol, Tenn.

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, final practice, at Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, at Bristol, Tenn. (prerace show at 7 p.m.)

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Barrington, R.I. vs. South Riding, Va., at Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.: ESPNU, Little League World Series, South Chungcheong, South Korea vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, at Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Coon Rapids, Minn., vs. Bowling Green, Ky., at Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Little League World Series, Bologna, Italy vs. Chofu City, Japan, at Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Wailuka, Hawaii vs. River Ridge, La., at Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Danville, Ill. vs. Albuquerque, N.M., at Shelby, N.C.

5 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Little League World Series, Nuevo Leon, Mexico vs. British Columbia, Canada, at Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Destrehan, La. vs. Festus, Mo., at Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Salem, Ore. vs. Elizabeth, N.J., at Williamsport, Pa.

CYCLING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Tour of Utah

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, qualiyfing, at Brainerd, Minn.

FISHING

9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (streaming), Bassmaster Elite Series at Lawrence River

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, part II, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, at Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round, at Medinah, Ill.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Amateur, quarterfinal matches, at Pinehurst, N.C.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round, at Endicott, N.Y. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees 

7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.: MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 241, Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic, weigh-in, at Anaheim, Calif.

NBA

10 p.m.: NBA TV, exhibition, U.S. men's national team vs. Spain, at Anaheim, Calif

NFL

7 p.m.: WFXR, Preseason, Buffalo at Carolina

7:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason Chicago at NY Giants

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles quarterfinals, at Cincinnat

11 a.m..: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men's doubles quarterfinals and women's doubles semifinal, at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, Thoreau Open, semifinals, at Concord, Mass.

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men's doubles quarterfinal and women's doubles semifinal, at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles quarterfinals, at Cincinnati

WNBA

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York at Dallas

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Phoenix

