AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
3:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, final practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying, Madison, Ill.
BADMINTON
6 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, quarterfinals, at Basel, Switzerland (same-day tape)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, super middleweights, Vladimir Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware; super lightweights, Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Abdeil Ramirez; super bantamweights, Arnold Khegai Jr. vs. Vladimir Tikhonov, at Broken Arrow, Okla.
CFL
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Winnipeg at Edmonton
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, continuation of coverage of second round, at Molndal, Sweden
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, second round, at Aurora, Ontario
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, at Atlanta
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, second round, at Boise, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.)
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), McGill-Toolen (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at De La Salle (Calif.)
10 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Orem (Nev.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MASN Washington at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at San Diego
NBA
Midnight: NBA TV, exhibition, U.S. national team vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia
NFL
7:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.: WDBJ, Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit
2 a.m. (Saturday): NFL Network, Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Koln
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, UC Irvine at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Appalachian State at Radford
8 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Orlando City
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Rayados de Monterrey at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Portland
SURFING
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, U.S. Open qualifying, final round, at Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open, semifinals
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open, semifinals
WNBA
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at New York
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Connecticut