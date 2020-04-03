tv listings image
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 South Florida-Miami game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Pitt-Miami game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Illinois State-Florida State game

GOLF

Noon and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2018 ANA Inspiration, final round

4 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 Texas Open, second round

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Tiger Woods; Return of the Roar"

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa-Baltimore game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Florida-Washington game

4 p.m.: MASN, 1987 Minnesota-Baltimore game

MEN"S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2001 Final Four, Duke-Maryland

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1985 NCAA championship, Villanova-Georgetown game

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Walt Disney Pictures: Glory Road"

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1982 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Georgetown

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament preview special

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Philadelphia-Washington game (debut)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones (live)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Washington-New York game

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament (live)

NFL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Indianapolis-New England game

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Super Bowl, New England-Atlanta

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 San Diego-New Orleans game

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured"

POKER

10 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Poker Tour, Tournament of Champions, parts 1-3

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, 2020 Caterpillar Classic

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Western Carolina-Clemson game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Duke game

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2018 Final Four, Louisville-Miss. State

Noon: ESPNU, 2008 Final Four, LSU-Tennessee

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2012 Final Four, UConn-Notre Dame

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2011 Final Four, Texs A&M-Stanford

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 Final Four, Notre Dame-UConn

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Final Four, Miss. State-UConn

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 Final Four, Notre Dame-South Carolina

