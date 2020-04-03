COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 South Florida-Miami game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Pitt-Miami game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Illinois State-Florida State game
GOLF
Noon and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2018 ANA Inspiration, final round
4 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 Texas Open, second round
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Tiger Woods; Return of the Roar"
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa-Baltimore game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Florida-Washington game
4 p.m.: MASN, 1987 Minnesota-Baltimore game
MEN"S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2001 Final Four, Duke-Maryland
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1985 NCAA championship, Villanova-Georgetown game
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Walt Disney Pictures: Glory Road"
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1982 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Georgetown
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament preview special
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Philadelphia-Washington game (debut)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones (live)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Washington-New York game
8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament (live)
NFL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Indianapolis-New England game
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Super Bowl, New England-Atlanta
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 San Diego-New Orleans game
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured"
POKER
10 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Poker Tour, Tournament of Champions, parts 1-3
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, 2020 Caterpillar Classic
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Western Carolina-Clemson game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Duke game
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2018 Final Four, Louisville-Miss. State
Noon: ESPNU, 2008 Final Four, LSU-Tennessee
2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2012 Final Four, UConn-Notre Dame
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2011 Final Four, Texs A&M-Stanford
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 Final Four, Notre Dame-UConn
8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Final Four, Miss. State-UConn
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 Final Four, Notre Dame-South Carolina
