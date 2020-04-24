BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, 2014 Matthysse-Molina fight and 2013 Bey-Molina fight
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Clemson-Syracuse game
Midnight: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2003 Powerade Jam Fest
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Oak Hill Academy vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary game
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 World Series, Game 2, Baltimore-Philadelphia
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago-Cleveland
10:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Oakland-Baltimore game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Duke-Syracuse game
3 a.m. (Saturday): ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Virginia game
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Virginia game
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Believeland"
NFL
5 p.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
6 p.m.: ESPN, "NFL Draft Countdown"
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Draft Daily"
7 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, with Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper and others
7 p.m.: WSET, NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, with Rece Davis, Maria Taylor and others
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Redskins on the Clock" (live)
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1996 Olympics, women's gymnastics, team final
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2004 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women's gymnastics, all-around final
