By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 ACC championship, Maryland-Georgia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPNU, 2005 Ohio State-Michigan game

Noon: ESPNU, 2019 Oklahoma-Baylor game

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 ACC championship, Clemson-Georgia Tech

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Mississippi-Alabama game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, CFP championship, LSU-Clemson

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "SEC Storied: The Book of Manning"

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Orange Bowl, Georgia Tech-Miss. State

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Oregon-Washington game

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round

2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2018 RBC Heritage, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 LOTTE Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2013 Boston-Baltimore game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2006 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS, Game 2, Baltimore-Seattle

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Georgia Tech game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Georgia Tech-Duke game

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2008 Super Bowl, N.Y. Giants-New England

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Peyton's Places" (two episodes)

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough" (new)

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2010 AFC championship, N.Y. Jets-Indianapolis

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Peyton's Places" (three episodes)

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2002 AFC playoffs, Oakland-New England

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's swimming, Part I

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's swimming, Part II

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's swimming, Part I

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men's swimming, Part II

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's soccer semifinal, U.S.-Canada

2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women's beach volleyball

SOCCER

Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup virtual competition, first round (live)

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA Draft, Rounds 1-3 (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN, 2019 WNBA Finals, Game 5, Connecticut-Washington

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Georgia Tech game

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Georgia Tech-Clemson match

