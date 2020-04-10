tv listings image
AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2004 Daytona 500

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, 2001 Pepsi 400

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, May 2005 Diego Corrales-Jose Castillo fight and October 2005 rematch

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, "SEC Storied: The Book of Manning"

Noon: ESPNU, 2008 Auburn-Georgia game

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 LSU-Texas game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Cincinnati-Ohio State game

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle"

9 p.m.: ESPNU, CFP Championship, LSU-Clemson, Coaches' Film Room telecast

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Brian and the Boz"

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1980 Masters highlights

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 1983 Masters highlights

Noon: ESPN, 2013 Masters, final round

6 p.m.: ESPN, 2005 Masters, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrating the Masters," Adam Scott's press conference after 2013 win

11:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Celebrating the Masters," Tiger Woods' press conference after 2005 win

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2006 Washington-Florida game

4 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken's final game

7 p.m.: MASN, NLCS Game 4, Washington-St. Louis

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Wake Forest game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Virginia game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Clemson game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Wake Forest game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Syracuse game

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Houston game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Houston-Washington game

NFL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: You've got Mel and Todd"

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Green Bay

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Playmakers"

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: You Don't Know Bo"

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Deion's Double Play"

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now Q&A"

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Wake Forest game

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Georgia Tech game

