After firing a sparkling 6-under-par 66 in sizzling 90-degree heat in Friday’s second round of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia at Ballyhack Golf Club, PGA Pro Josh Speight of Kilmarnock was asked how his shirt could possibly show no signs of sweat residue.
Easy, Speight replied. The guy had an human coolant shadowing him all day.
“I tried to stay cool,” Speight said with a grin. “I’m very lucky this week because I talked to my good friend Sam Wallace, who is like a VSGA legend, into coming out here at 80 years old and braving this heat with me.”
“Sam has kept me very focused,” Speight said of Wallace, a VSGA legend who won the VSGA Amateur in 1967 and 1978.
“He is truly as responsible as I am for my golf the past two days ... absolutely.” Speight noted .
“I had some moments even Thursday and definitely [Friday] with a triple bogey [at the par-4 12th hole] when I could have gone off the rails a little bit. But Sam really kept me reined in and there it is.”
Amped by having his octogenarian sidekick following in tow, Speight maintained his cool and finished with a 6-under-par 66 to move into a tie for the lead with battle-tested veteran Scott Shingler of Haymarket for the 36-hole lead heading into Saturday’s final round.
“I hit a bad tee ball left and re-teed and hit that right into the worse lie that I could possibly get,” Speight said of his near misadventure at No. 12. “It was actually a relatively good triple.
“I bounced back with a birdie on the next and another bogey and just really stayed focused. I know I’m playing well. I played well in the pro-am on Tuesday where I shot 64.”
“It’s was a good round of golf. I putted really well, probably made putts than I should have made. These greens are perfect. All you’ve got to do is get it online and it tends to go in.”
Now Speight has a shot at capturing his first VSGA major crown.
“Yeah, it would be great,” he said. “I mean that’s why we all do this. Every player who came here came to win. It’s just nice that I have a chance to do that.”
Pretty strong stuff for a player who finished a ho-hum 14th overall in here a year ago.
“I was like top-6 or top-7 pro, which was the best that I’ve finished in this so far. I’m just happy that I’ve got an opportunity to win,” said Speight, who went out in 6-under-par 30 and came home in 36.
“I made about an awesome birdie on 18. I hadn’t been hitting my driver very well ... obviously on 12 I didn’t hit it great. So I hit 2-iron off the tee on 18 and I had 208 yards and I hit a high cut 4-iron around that tree to about 8 feet and made it. That was a really big moment.
“Then I birdied 1, eagled 2, birdied 3, almost birdied 4, birdied 5 and almost birdied 6, birdied 7, so I could have done something really special on that front nine.”
Shingler, who has been one of the state’s best players for years, made seven birdies during his round of 67. His only hiccup came when he made double bogey-6 on No. 6.
Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr. rebounded from an ugly first-round 75 to post a blistering 9-under 63 Friday that vaulted him into contention for the title.
Lawrence, who lost in a three-way playoff for the title with eventual champion Jay Woodson and Blacksburg’s Lanto Griffin in 2016, put himself back in position to win the crown with a sizzling round that tied Roanoke amateur Justin Young for the lowest competitive score in tournament history.
“It would have been nice to not start with a 75, though,” said Lawrence, whose round was stoked by 10 birdies.
“Besides two holes Thursday I didn’t play all that terribly,” said Lawrence, who is tied for fourth, three shots back. “My state of mind out here is just be like smart aggressive. I made some more putts today so that was nice. That’s the best I’ve ever putted out here ... I probably made like six putts outside 10 feet and there’s definitely a lot of confidence with that.”
Blacksburg teenager Chris Zhang posted a 71 and tied for seventh. Radford University’s Peter Gasperini, who shared the first-round lead with Fredericksburg native Mason Stutler, carded a 75 and is tied for ninth at 140. Stutler shot 71 and sits alone in third, only one shot behind the two leaders.
Salem’s Justin Young never could conjure up a head of steam in his bid to earn low amateur honors for the third time in five years in the Open.
Coming off a first-round 74, Young made a couple of bad swings Friday and never could get it going en route to a 70. His 36-hole total of even-par 144 left him tied for 21st going into Saturday’s final round.
“To be 4 over Thursday and I actually got it back to 2 under for the tournament, but I just couldn’t keep the momentum,” Young said.
Martinsville’s Keith Decker had a tough two days on one of his home courses, backing up a first-round 74 with a 75 to finish tied for 48th. He failed to make the low 60 and ties who advanced to Saturday’s final round.