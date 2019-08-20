It would take an umpire to know what Jason Corbett was talking about when he said he received “the golden ticket” for Christmas this year.
That’s the name the umpires reserve for an invitation to call the Little League World Series.
In his 28th season of umpiring baseball games, Corbett was chosen to work at this year’s extravaganza.
As of Wednesday, he had worked in seven games at the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting with a Sunday meeting between South Korea and Curacao. That was a “plate game”for him, meaning that Corbett was the home-plate umpire.
There are two six-man crews and the plan is for the umpires to work all six umpiring positions at least twice.
“So, I’ll still have one more plate coming up,” Corbett said. “Of course, everybody wants to have the championship plate.”
Southeast region champion South Riding, Virginia, has enjoyed great success to this point, but Corbett would be unable to work the championship game if the Loudoun County club is involved.
“Virginia has a lot to do with my fate also,” he said.
Corbett’s father, Fred, has long been affiliated with the Cave Spring National Little League and has been a fixture, along with his family, at the Little League World Series.
“In umpiring, everybody wants to come up here and do this,” Jason Corbett said. “After all the times I came up here and watched it, I was like: ‘You know what, I really don’t want to do this. It’s such a production with ESPN and all that.’
“About 12 or 13 years ago, I decided, ‘You know what? It’s not as big a production as I thought it was.’ It’s still a baseball game when we’re playing it.’ So, I decided to give it a shot.”
This will be Corbett’s only opportunity to umpire the Little League World Series.
“You only have one shot in your life to do it,” he said. “It’s a one-and-done thing.”
Corbett does not officiate football or basketball games but umpires baseball games at various levels, including high school and college.
It was an evaluation at the 2014 Southeast Regional that served as a recommendation that eventually led him to Williamsport.
Corbett, 43, has spent most of his life in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County and attended Virginia Western.
“Obviously, my playing days were coming to an end,” he said. “I still wanted to be on a baseball field. So, I thought, ‘Why not be an umpire?’ So, I started doing it, I loved it and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
It was Corbett’s father who provided the name of the only previous Little League World Series umpire from Roanoke. It was B.C. Stout Jr., who called games in 1976, the year that Jason Corbett was born.
“I knew this was going to happen for me,” said Jason, whose following has included his wife, son, daughter and parents. “Dad comes up here every year anyway, but now that I’m here, it makes it extra special for him to see me on the field.”