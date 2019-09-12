WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It’s just golf.
Robby Shelton had to remind himself of that Thursday when he stepped to the tee for the first time as a full PGA Tour member. The shots he made in April and May in the minor leagues of professional golf are the same ones he would need to make to be successful here.
And he made plenty.
Shelton set a blistering early pace by shooting an 8-under 62 in the opening round of the PGA Tour event at The Greenbrier, taking a two-shot lead into the second day.
“It was a pretty easy round today,” he said.
Many of his peers also found conditions favorable at The Old White Course. Ninety-seven members of the 156-player field finished under par, with Blacksburg High School graduate Lanto Griffin headlining a group of five at 6 under.
Former Greenbrier champ Kevin Na also got in at 6 under, and Sungjae Im recorded the first hole-in-one of the new campaign with his ace on the 233-yard No. 15.
But it was Shelton who navigated the 7,292-yard layout the best. The 24-year-old Alabama native drained nine birdies in his first PGA Tour event in more than two years.
“Yeah, I’m fired up,” he said. “Last night, it was tough to sleep. I’ve been waiting for this moment all season.”
Shelton had played in 14 PGA Tour events prior to this one, but all came via exemptions. He earned his PGA Tour card by winning twice on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour this past May. He finished the regular season second on that circuit’s standings behind Scottie Scheffler, who is also in the field at The Greenbrier.
Shelton was so keyed up Wednesday that he forced himself to go to bed around 9 p.m. to be fresh for his morning tee time.
“It’s the PGA Tour,” he said. “It’s so much fun and what you look forward to your whole life. I was super excited to see what it could hold up to.
“It’s been amazing. A lot of friends have been shooting me texts: ‘Stay calm. It’s just golf.’ That’s what they keep saying. I did that today.”
Na, who won this event in 2018, birdied four of his final six holes to join a group that also includes Griffin, Scott Harrington, Mark Hubbard and Zack Sucher.
Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, the pre-tournament favorites in Las Vegas, both shot 2 under and are tied for 53rd. Virginia Tech alumnus Johnson Wagner bogeyed No. 18 to finish at even par.
Bubba Watson finished the opening round at 1 under, while fan favorite John Daly shot 4 over.
Launched in 2010, this tournament had been played in July until this year, when it was moved to the front of the 2019-20 wraparound schedule. It’s been a dry couple of weeks in this region of West Virginia, and temperatures that approached 90 degrees on Thursday gave the course a familiar feel.
“It’s pretty firm, which I like,” said Harold Varner III, who shot 5 under to join the group of 10 golfers tied for seventh place. “I hope it gets firmer so it gets tricky. I think that’s when golf is the most fun. I don’t control that, so I’ll just be ready for whatever comes my way.”
So will Shelton. After conquering his nerves on Day One, he was ready for another early bed time on Thursday night.
“Yeah, I’m not going to wear myself out,” he said with a smile. “The young Robby would probably go out there and start grinding and putting and hitting stuff, but I’m just going to go back and chill.”
