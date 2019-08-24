BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Pulaski Yankees scored four times in the top of the ninth inning for a dramatic come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Burlington Royals and regained a four-game lead in the East Division race.
After falling behind 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth, Madison Santos led off the ninth with a walk. Antonio Cabello reached base on a fielder’s choice forcing Santos out at second. Ryder Green walked and Saul Torres was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Jake Farrell singled to center scoring Cabello and Green to tie the score and move pinch runner Gustavo Campero to third. Jake Pries followed with a double off the right field wall to put the Yanks up 3-2. Farrell then scored on Luis Santos’ sacrifice fly and Mitch Spence retired the Royals in order in the bottom of the inning to gain the win.
Burlington broke into the scoring column when Maikel Garcia led off the eighth inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Mike Massey single. On an attempt to throw out Vinnie Pasquantino, who had been intentionally walked, the throw got by third baseman Jose Martinez to score Pasquantino.
Prior to the ninth inning, Pulaski had been limited to three hits and had fallen victim to 15 strikeouts, a total of 16 for the game. Royals starter Drew Parrish struck out eight of the nine batters he faced and ex-UVA Cavalier Noah Murdock fanned five in two innings of relief.
The series finale will be Sunday at 6:30 p.m.