|Carolina Mudcats
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Brice Turang
|SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Rob Henry
|CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Pat McInerney
|1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Eddie Silva
|DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Nick Kahle
|C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Leugim Castillo
|LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Zach Clark
|RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Trever Morrison
|3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Jackie Urbaez
|2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|.227
BATTING
2B: Morrison (5, Gonzalez, D).
TB: Clark; Henry, R; Morrison 2.
RBI: Turang (6).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: McInerney; Turang.
SF: Turang.
Team RISP: 0-for-4.
Team LOB: 3.
BASERUNNING
SB: Henry, R (12, 2nd base off Gonzalez, D/Cottam); Clark (9, 2nd base off Browning/Cottam).
FIELDING
E: Urbaez (1, throw).
PB: Kahle (1).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Garrett Benge
|3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Devlin Granberg
|LF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Kole Cottam
|C
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Triston Casas
|1B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Tyler Esplin
|RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Tanner Nishioka
|DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Grant Williams
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|.257
BATTING
2B: Cottam (4, Rodriguez, Wu); Casas (1, Rodriguez, Wu).
TB: Benge; Casas 3; Cottam 2; Esplin; Nishioka; Williams, G.
RBI: Cottam (10); Nishioka (38).
2-out RBI: Nishioka; Cottam.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Granberg; Williams, G; Casas; Nishioka.
Team RISP: 2-for-10.
Team LOB: 6.
BASERUNNING
SB: Benge (6, 2nd base off Rodriguez, Wu/Kahle); Williams, G (2, 2nd base off Rodriguez, Wu/Kahle).
|Carolina Mudcats
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Wuilder Rodriguez (L, 0-3)
|5.0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7.64
|Robbie Hitt
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.93
|Phil Bickford
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.48
|Totals
|8.0
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|0
|3.85
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Daniel Gonzalez (W, 6-10)
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4.36
|Logan Browning (H, 3)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.81
|Andrew Schwaab (S, 13)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.01
|Totals
|9.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|3.77
Groundouts-flyouts: Rodriguez, Wu 6-3; Hitt, R 0-1; Bickford 1-3; Gonzalez, D 5-3; Browning 2-3; Schwaab 2-0.
Batters faced: Rodriguez, Wu 21; Hitt, R 6; Bickford 6; Gonzalez, D 18; Browning 10; Schwaab 3.
Umpires: HP: Kyle Nichol. 1B: Evin Johnson.
Weather: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 3 mph, Varies.
First pitch: 2:05 PM.
T: 2:12.
Att: 2,009.
