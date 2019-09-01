Carolina
(65-73)
001000000  131
Salem
(66-70)
20000100X  370
W:
Gonzalez (6-10, 4.36) ;
L:
Rodriguez (0-3, 7.64) ;
SV:
Schwaab (13)
HR:
None.
Carolina Mudcats
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Brice TurangSS300000100.198
Rob HenryCF401000001.231
Pat McInerney1B300000011.233
Eddie SilvaDH400000001.212
Nick KahleC300000001.000
Leugim CastilloLF300000001.178
Zach ClarkRF301000001.190
Trever Morrison3B311100001.145
Jackie Urbaez2B300000000.000
Totals2913100117.227

BATTING
2B: Morrison (5, Gonzalez, D).
TB: Clark; Henry, R; Morrison 2.
RBI: Turang (6).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: McInerney; Turang.
SF: Turang.
Team RISP: 0-for-4.
Team LOB: 3.

BASERUNNING
SB: Henry, R (12, 2nd base off Gonzalez, D/Cottam); Clark (9, 2nd base off Browning/Cottam).

FIELDING
E: Urbaez (1, throw).
PB: Kahle (1).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Garrett Benge3B411000000.253
Ryan FitzgeraldSS400000001.271
Devlin GranbergLF410000001.221
Keith CurcioCF400000001.291
Kole CottamC401100101.256
Triston Casas1B412100000.500
Tyler EsplinRF201000010.500
Tanner NishiokaDH301000100.245
Grant Williams2B301000001.346
Totals3237200215.257

BATTING
2B: Cottam (4, Rodriguez, Wu); Casas (1, Rodriguez, Wu).
TB: Benge; Casas 3; Cottam 2; Esplin; Nishioka; Williams, G.
RBI: Cottam (10); Nishioka (38).
2-out RBI: Nishioka; Cottam.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Granberg; Williams, G; Casas; Nishioka.
Team RISP: 2-for-10.
Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING
SB: Benge (6, 2nd base off Rodriguez, Wu/Kahle); Williams, G (2, 2nd base off Rodriguez, Wu/Kahle).

Carolina Mudcats
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Wuilder Rodriguez (L, 0-3)5.05210307.64
Robbie Hitt1.02111102.93
Phil Bickford2.00000102.48
Totals8.07321503.85
Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Daniel Gonzalez (W, 6-10)5.02111404.36
Logan Browning (H, 3)3.01000202.81
Andrew Schwaab (S, 13)1.00000102.01
Totals9.03111703.77
Pitches-strikes: Rodriguez, Wu 72-44; Hitt, R 25-12; Bickford 23-15; Gonzalez, D 60-42; Browning 33-23; Schwaab 11-8.
Groundouts-flyouts: Rodriguez, Wu 6-3; Hitt, R 0-1; Bickford 1-3; Gonzalez, D 5-3; Browning 2-3; Schwaab 2-0.
Batters faced: Rodriguez, Wu 21; Hitt, R 6; Bickford 6; Gonzalez, D 18; Browning 10; Schwaab 3.
Umpires: HP: Kyle Nichol. 1B: Evin Johnson.
Weather: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 3 mph, Varies.
First pitch: 2:05 PM.
T: 2:12.
Att: 2,009.

