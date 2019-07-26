WALK-OFF: After roaring back in the eighth inning with two tying runs, Salem needed just one run for a win in the bottom of the ninth. The team was happy to oblige as Ryan Fitzgerald led off the bottom of the inning with a full-count walk before moving up to second base on a wild pitch by Pelican reliever Chad Hockin. First baseman Pedro Castellanos then sent the announced crowd of 5,038 home happy with the game-winning single up the middle, scoring Fitzgerald for the 6-5 victory. The win broke a two-game losing streak for the Sox and pushed their first-place record to 22-13.
EARLY HEAT: Salem had just faced Pelicans starting pitcher Jeffrey Passantino less than a week ago, managing just two hits and no runs over his five innings of work in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Things immediately started off better for the Sox at home on Friday, as right fielder Edgar Corcino belted a no-doubt three-run homer into the trees in left-center. Corcino later added an RBI single in the eighth inning and the strong performance continued his midseason breakout, as he entered the game batting more than .350 over his previous 10 games with three home runs and 10 RBIs. He finished the game 3-4 with six total bases, pushing his batting average for the season up to .310.
LATE DRAMA: Things were looking bleak for the Red Sox entering the final few innings Friday night. Salem had been unable to produce any offense after a three-run first inning, and Myrtle Beach was looking to add to their 4-3 lead with two men on. Pelican left fielder Grant Fennell singled on a soft line drive to right, bringing around one run but Corcino came up with another clutch play, gunning down Myrtle Beach third baseman Cam Balego just before he crossed home plate. The crucial defensive play kept Salem’s deficit at two runs and provided the momentum needed for the comeback in the bottom half of the inning. Keith Curcio led off the inning with a triple before Corcino recorded his fourth RBI of the night with a single. A single by catcher Charlie Madden was followed by a walk from pinch-hitter Michael Osinski to load the bases before the game-tying run was brought around on a balk.
FLASHY LEATHER: Red Sox third baseman Garrett Benge had a stellar night with his glove, wowing the home fans with several outstanding plays at the hot corner. Benge opened the game with a diving grab on a screaming liner in the top of the first, robbing Myrtle Beach speedster Carlos Sepulveda of a likely extra-base hit. Benge followed up the web gem with several tough plays, making difficult throws to nab Pelican runners on multiple occasions.
ON DECK: Salem continues its series Saturday against the Pelicans with another game at Haley Toyota Field at 6:05 p.m.