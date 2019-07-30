WOODBRIDGE — Gage Canning's bunt single in the bottom of the tenth inning plated Austin Davidson with the winning run in Potomac's 7-6 win over the Salem Red Sox at Pfitzner Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Nationals wasted little time getting to Salem starter Thad Ward, as they put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning via run scoring base hits from Aldrem Corredor and Jakson Reetz, a fielder's choice from Canning and Gilbert Lara reaching on a error from Ward that allowed the final run of the frame to score.
Salem answered with four runs of their own in the top of the second on RBI doubles from Victor Acosta and Nick Lovullo sandwiching a two-run double from Charlie Madden. The Sox took a 6-4 lead on an RBI single from Jagger Rusconi in the third and another RBI double from Lovullo in the sixth.
Reetz, however, tied the game for the Nationals in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer to left off Salem reliever Rio Gomez.
After neither team could find the game-winning run in the final two innings, Salem had a golden chance to take a lead in the 10th, loading the bases against Jhonatan German with one out. German, however, rallied to strike out Rusconi and Madden to escape with the game still tied. In the bottom of the 10th with Davidson serving as the automatic runner at second, Reetz singled off Sox reliever Dominic LoBrutto to put runners on the corners. After a K.J. Harrison fly-out, Canning laid down a bunt between the pitcher and first that no one could reach before Davidson scored the game-winning run.
ON DECK: Game 2 of the three-game set with the Nationals is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Wednesday. Enmanuel De Jesus (6-7, 3.99) gets the start for Salem while right-hander Kyle Johnston (9-9, 4.03) takes the hill for Potomac.