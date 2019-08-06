‘CATS SCRATCH BACK: Gavin Collins hit a tie-breaking homer to ignite a four-run sixth inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Salem Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 2,029 at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (25-19) dropped into a tie for first place in the Carolina League’s Northern Division with Potomac, which had its game at Frederick postponed on Tuesday.
LABORIOUS OUTING: Salem starter Daniel Gonzalez remained winless since July 10, lasting five-plus innings. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out one.
The right-hander came out for the sixth with the game knotted 4-4 and got ahead 0-1 before surrendering Collins’ shot to deep left field. Jonathan Laureano followed with a single that knocked Gonzalez out of the game.
RUDE GREETING: With Rio Gomez coming out of the Salem bullpen, Mike Rivera and Steven Kwan produced run-scoring hits to press Lynchburg’s advantage to 8-4.
NO DOUBTER: The Sox trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but Garrett Benge changed that with one swing.
The first baseman, batting at the top of the order, crushed a two-run homer deep over the wall in right to tie the game.
It was the fourth blast of the year for Benge, who’s had four stints on the injured list this season.
FAST START: The Sox jumped on Lynchburg starter Brock Hartson early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning on three hits and an error. Keith Curcio and Tanner Nishioka provided RBIs during the frame.
EMPTY NINTH: Both teams put plenty of traffic on the bases in the ninth, but neither scored.
Lynchburg loaded the bases with nobody out before Salem reliever Joan Martinez got a strikeout and two popouts to escape the quagmire.
In the bottom half, Korby Batsole and Benge reached with nobody out, but Jonathan Teaney retired the next three batters in order.
LOOSE ENDS: Lynchburg took its first lead with a three-run fourth inning, highlighted by doubles from Collins and Luke Wakamatsu — the son of former Seattle Mariners skipper Don Wakamatsu. …The Hillcats legged out six doubles. … Every Lynchburg starter notched at least one hit.
ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats play the second game of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, with Salem RHP Dylan Thompson (4-8, 6.21) slated to face Lynchburg LHP Kirk McCarty (2-4, 5.40).