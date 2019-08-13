ROCK ‘EM, SOCK ‘EM: Salem first baseman Pedro Castellanos continued his recent power binge, homering twice in the first five innings to lead the Red Sox to a 11-3 rout of the Frederick Keys on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 1,204 at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (29-21 second half) extended their lead in the Carolina League’s Northern Division to 2.5 games over Potomac (27-24), which lost 8-0 to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday in a game shortened to five innings due to rain.
LOCKED IN: Throughout his first 87 games of this season, Castellanos had a grand total of one home run.
He now has nine, tying Edgar Corcino for the team lead.
The transformation began on July 17, when he connected in a home game against Down East. Ten days later, Castellanos went deep twice against Myrtle Beach, then homered again the next night.
On Tuesday, Castellanos staked the Sox to a 2-0 lead with a no-doubter to left field in the first inning. He led off the fifth by crushing a 2-0 pitch from Frederick starter Cameron Bishop (1-9) over the wall in left-center. That extended Salem’s lead to 5-2.
Castellanos added a single in the eighth to finish 3 for 4, raising his season average to .281.
CHANGING PROFILE? Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Castellanos entered the season rated as the No. 27 prospect in the Boston organization by Baseball America.
The publication’s scouting report said: “Castellanos defies expectations. He’s a big man who looks like he should feature plenty of power while having holes in his swing. … For now, he features an atypical corner profile of a potential plus hit tool with well below-average in-game power.”
With eight blasts in a 24-game span, Castellanos might be rewriting that assessment.
SOLID EFFORT: Salem left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (7-9) entered Tuesday on a three-game losing streak, but he put the Sox in a good position with his effort.
Only one of the three runs De Jesus allowed was earned. He surrendered eight hits over his 5 2/3-inning stint, striking out seven and walking two.
When he was removed in the sixth inning, De Jesus handed the Salem bullpen a 6-3 lead.
MORE MOVES: Infielder Grant Williams was added to the Salem roster on Tuesday. When Williams appears in a game, he’ll become the 52th player used by the Sox this season — a franchise record, according to team historian Jim Fulton.
LOOSE ENDS: Garrett Benge, Jagger Rusconi and Corcino had two hits apiece for the Sox, who scored multiple runs in five separate innings … Salem’s run total was its highest since July 15, when the Sox beat Frederick 12-7 in a game started by the same pitchers as Tuesday … Relievers Anyelo Gomez and Zach Schellenger combined to pitch 3 1/3 scoreless innings for Salem … Seven of Salem’s 13 hits went for extra bases.