HOT SPRINGS — Dot Bolling added another first to her golfing resume on Friday.
In the first-ever VSGA Super Senior Women’s Amateur tournament, Salem’s Bolling was superior all week. She wrapped up a successful run on the Old Course at the Omni Homestead by downing Ridgeway’s Fran Hensley 2 and 1 in the 65-over division to another state golf title to her decorated career.
Bolling, a member at Hidden Valley Country Club now has 10 VSGA championships — tying Virginia Golf Hall of Famer Donna Andrews for most all-time.
Title No. 9 came last year in the state’s first-ever women’s super senior stroke play tournament.
Bolling was quick to say that she didn’t earn the title on her own.
The Southwest Virginia legend arrived for the final round with a caddie — friend Debbie Young was on the bag — and also spent a lot of time with Bolling on the greens.
“She read all the putts,” Bolling said of Young, the Roanoker who had lost to Hensley in Wednesday’s quarterfinal. “I never read a putt. That’s the way my husband did it when he caddied. He reads it, I putt it. She did all the reading, so give her credit.”
On the par-3 second hole, Young immediately earned her keep as she stood with Bolling behind a 15-foot birdie putt and offered some advice. Bolling knocked it home to take an early 2-up lead in the match.
Bolling’s other birdie came on the par-5 15th, which came after Bolling stuffed her approach to within two feet was conceded by Hensley.
“We were talking about the yardage, and normally, that would be my pitching wedge,” Bolling said. “But we were going uphill, and the wind was blowing, so I hit an easy 9-iron.”
Hensley never led in the match, but regained her footing after losing the first two holes. She won the third and ninth holes to square the match, but then Bolling regained the lead on the 14th hole.
“Once you get down like Fran did — and I’ve been there — you start pressing, and you end up beating yourself,” Bolling said. “Fran’s a great player, she really is. We’ve gone head to head for a long time. I’m glad I won.”