NO LONGER ON TOP: Perched in first place for all but one day in the second half of the season heading into Wednesday night, the Salem Red Sox have relinquished their stranglehold on the division.

Luke Wakamatsu hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the sixth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-3 victory over Salem on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 1,537 at Haley Toyota Field.

In the Carolina League’s Northern Division, the Sox (25-20) dropped to a half-game behind new leader Potomac (26-20), which split a doubleheader with Frederick on Wednesday.

DECISIVE FRAME: The Hillcats trailed Salem by a run entering the sixth before rallying in that frame for the second straight night.

Walks to Will Benson and Jodd Carter set the two-out stage for Cody Farhat, who singled into center to tie the game at 2-2. Wakamatsu — the son of former Seattle Mariners manager Don Wakamatsu —followed with an RBI double that gave Lynchburg the lead.

CAN’T FIND THAT ‘W’: Salem starter Enmanuel De Jesus didn’t pitch terribly, but he was tagged with a loss for his third straight start.

The Venezuelan southpaw lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked three before giving way to Dominic LoBrutto in the sixth.

STILL RAKING: Right fielder Edgar Corcino went 3 for 4 to lead the Salem attack. Signed out of the independent leagues in late May, the 27-year-old raised his average to .317 through 63 Carolina League games.

LOOSE ENDS: The Hillcats churned out 13 hits against four Salem pitchers, with Gavin Collins and leadoff man Steven Kwan recording three apiece. … Salem finished 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. … Sox DH Devlin Granberg, who was called up from Greenville on Wednesday, laced an RBI single in the ninth inning for his first Carolina League hit.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats close out their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, with Salem RHP Dylan Thompson (4-8, 6.21) scheduled to face Lynchburg RHP Juan Mota (2-1, 4.60).

Lynchburg Hillcats
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Steven KwanDH513100000.261
Tyler FreemanSS512000001.331
Mitch Reeves1B411000010.280
Gavin CollinsC503000200.279
Will BensonLF411100111.187
Jonathan Laureano3B500000002.205
Jodd CarterCF210000022.217
Cody FarhatRF401000102.333
Luke Wakamatsu2B402100102.165
Totals385133005410.251
 

BATTING
2B: Benson (5, De Jesus); Wakamatsu (15, LoBrutto); Kwan (20, Gomez, A).
TB: Benson 2; Collins 3; Farhat; Freeman, T 2; Kwan 4; Reeves; Wakamatsu 3.
RBI: Benson (13); Collins 2 (51); Farhat (2); Wakamatsu (22).
2-out RBI: Wakamatsu; Farhat.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Laureano 3; Reeves; Kwan; Carter, J 2.
Team RISP: 5-for-16.
Team LOB: 10.

BASERUNNING
SB: Carter, J (7, 2nd base off De Jesus/Marrero); Benson 2 (6, 2nd base off De Jesus/Marrero, 3rd base off De Jesus/Marrero); Collins (1, 2nd base off Schellenger/Marrero).

FIELDING
E: Wakamatsu (17, fielding).
Outfield assists: Carter, J 2 (Corcino at 3rd base, Benge at home).
Pickoffs: McCarty (Corcino at 1st base).
DP: (Reeves-Freeman, T).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Garrett Benge3B501000001.253
Ryan FitzgeraldSS411100001.284
Pedro Castellanos1B401100100.273
Keith CurcioCF412000001.288
Edgar CorcinoRF403000000.317
Victor AcostaLF411010000.301
Devlin GranbergDH301000200.333
Elih MarreroC401100001.083
Nick Lovullo2B301000010.260
Totals35312310314.259
 

BATTING
2B: Fitzgerald (21, McCarty); Castellanos (20, McCarty); Marrero (1, McCarty).
3B: Acosta (1, Gomez, Y).
TB: Acosta 3; Benge; Castellanos 2; Corcino 3; Curcio 2; Fitzgerald 2; Granberg; Lovullo; Marrero 2.
RBI: Castellanos (61); Granberg 2 (2).
2-out RBI: Castellanos.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Marrero; Benge 2.
SF: Granberg.
GIDP: Benge.
Team RISP: 2-for-9.
Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING
CS: Corcino (4, 2nd base by McCarty/Collins).
PO: Corcino (1st base by McCarty).

FIELDING
Outfield assists: Acosta 2 (Wakamatsu at 3rd base, Farhat at home).

Lynchburg Hillcats
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Kirk McCarty (W, 3-4)6.29220204.93
Felix Tati (H, 4)0.10001006.75
Manuel Alvarez (H, 1)1.01000006.00
Yapson Gomez (S, 8)1.02110202.06
Totals9.012331403.84
Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Enmanuel De Jesus (L, 6-9)5.27333704.12
Dominic LoBrutto0.23110002.39
Zach Schellenger1.21000306.26
Anyelo Gomez1.02111003.38
Totals9.0135541004.08

WP: McCarty.

Pitches-strikes: McCarty 86-59; Tati 7-2; Alvarez, M 16-7; Gomez, Y 20-13; De Jesus 95-59; LoBrutto 10-6; Schellenger 26-17; Gomez, A 19-10.

Groundouts-flyouts: McCarty 5-3; Tati 1-0; Alvarez, M 1-1; Gomez, Y 0-0; De Jesus 3-1; LoBrutto 1-0; Schellenger 1-0; Gomez, A 1-1.

Batters faced: McCarty 26; Tati 2; Alvarez, M 4; Gomez, Y 5; De Jesus 26; LoBrutto 4; Schellenger 6; Gomez, A 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Tati 1-0; LoBrutto 2-1; Schellenger 2-1.

Umpires: HP: Mark Bass. 1B: Ben Rosen.

Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 5 mph, Out To LF.

First pitch: 7:09 PM.

T: 3:21.

Att: 1,537.

Venue: Haley Toyota Field.

Final
 
 123456789  RHE
Lynchburg
(53-58)
000102101  5131
Salem
(50-62)
011000001  3120
W:
McCarty (3-4, 4.93) ;
L:
De Jesus (6-9, 4.12) ;
SV:
Gomez (8)
HR:
None.

Tags

