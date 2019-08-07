NO LONGER ON TOP: Perched in first place for all but one day in the second half of the season heading into Wednesday night, the Salem Red Sox have relinquished their stranglehold on the division.
Luke Wakamatsu hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the sixth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-3 victory over Salem on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 1,537 at Haley Toyota Field.
In the Carolina League’s Northern Division, the Sox (25-20) dropped to a half-game behind new leader Potomac (26-20), which split a doubleheader with Frederick on Wednesday.
DECISIVE FRAME: The Hillcats trailed Salem by a run entering the sixth before rallying in that frame for the second straight night.
Walks to Will Benson and Jodd Carter set the two-out stage for Cody Farhat, who singled into center to tie the game at 2-2. Wakamatsu — the son of former Seattle Mariners manager Don Wakamatsu —followed with an RBI double that gave Lynchburg the lead.
CAN’T FIND THAT ‘W’: Salem starter Enmanuel De Jesus didn’t pitch terribly, but he was tagged with a loss for his third straight start.
The Venezuelan southpaw lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked three before giving way to Dominic LoBrutto in the sixth.
STILL RAKING: Right fielder Edgar Corcino went 3 for 4 to lead the Salem attack. Signed out of the independent leagues in late May, the 27-year-old raised his average to .317 through 63 Carolina League games.
LOOSE ENDS: The Hillcats churned out 13 hits against four Salem pitchers, with Gavin Collins and leadoff man Steven Kwan recording three apiece. … Salem finished 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. … Sox DH Devlin Granberg, who was called up from Greenville on Wednesday, laced an RBI single in the ninth inning for his first Carolina League hit.
ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats close out their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, with Salem RHP Dylan Thompson (4-8, 6.21) scheduled to face Lynchburg RHP Juan Mota (2-1, 4.60).
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Steven Kwan
|DH
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Tyler Freeman
|SS
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Mitch Reeves
|1B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Gavin Collins
|C
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Will Benson
|LF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.187
|Jonathan Laureano
|3B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Jodd Carter
|CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.217
|Cody Farhat
|RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Luke Wakamatsu
|2B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.165
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|3
|0
|0
|5
|4
|10
|.251
BATTING
2B: Benson (5, De Jesus); Wakamatsu (15, LoBrutto); Kwan (20, Gomez, A).
TB: Benson 2; Collins 3; Farhat; Freeman, T 2; Kwan 4; Reeves; Wakamatsu 3.
RBI: Benson (13); Collins 2 (51); Farhat (2); Wakamatsu (22).
2-out RBI: Wakamatsu; Farhat.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Laureano 3; Reeves; Kwan; Carter, J 2.
Team RISP: 5-for-16.
Team LOB: 10.
BASERUNNING
SB: Carter, J (7, 2nd base off De Jesus/Marrero); Benson 2 (6, 2nd base off De Jesus/Marrero, 3rd base off De Jesus/Marrero); Collins (1, 2nd base off Schellenger/Marrero).
FIELDING
E: Wakamatsu (17, fielding).
Outfield assists: Carter, J 2 (Corcino at 3rd base, Benge at home).
Pickoffs: McCarty (Corcino at 1st base).
DP: (Reeves-Freeman, T).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Garrett Benge
|3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Pedro Castellanos
|1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Edgar Corcino
|RF
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Victor Acosta
|LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Devlin Granberg
|DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Elih Marrero
|C
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Nick Lovullo
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Totals
|35
|3
|12
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|.259
BATTING
2B: Fitzgerald (21, McCarty); Castellanos (20, McCarty); Marrero (1, McCarty).
3B: Acosta (1, Gomez, Y).
TB: Acosta 3; Benge; Castellanos 2; Corcino 3; Curcio 2; Fitzgerald 2; Granberg; Lovullo; Marrero 2.
RBI: Castellanos (61); Granberg 2 (2).
2-out RBI: Castellanos.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Curcio; Marrero; Benge 2.
SF: Granberg.
GIDP: Benge.
Team RISP: 2-for-9.
Team LOB: 7.
BASERUNNING
CS: Corcino (4, 2nd base by McCarty/Collins).
PO: Corcino (1st base by McCarty).
FIELDING
Outfield assists: Acosta 2 (Wakamatsu at 3rd base, Farhat at home).
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Kirk McCarty (W, 3-4)
|6.2
|9
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4.93
|Felix Tati (H, 4)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.75
|Manuel Alvarez (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.00
|Yapson Gomez (S, 8)
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.06
|Totals
|9.0
|12
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|3.84
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Enmanuel De Jesus (L, 6-9)
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|3
|7
|0
|4.12
|Dominic LoBrutto
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.39
|Zach Schellenger
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6.26
|Anyelo Gomez
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3.38
|Totals
|9.0
|13
|5
|5
|4
|10
|0
|4.08
WP: McCarty.
Pitches-strikes: McCarty 86-59; Tati 7-2; Alvarez, M 16-7; Gomez, Y 20-13; De Jesus 95-59; LoBrutto 10-6; Schellenger 26-17; Gomez, A 19-10.
Groundouts-flyouts: McCarty 5-3; Tati 1-0; Alvarez, M 1-1; Gomez, Y 0-0; De Jesus 3-1; LoBrutto 1-0; Schellenger 1-0; Gomez, A 1-1.
Batters faced: McCarty 26; Tati 2; Alvarez, M 4; Gomez, Y 5; De Jesus 26; LoBrutto 4; Schellenger 6; Gomez, A 6.
Inherited runners-scored: Tati 1-0; LoBrutto 2-1; Schellenger 2-1.
Umpires: HP: Mark Bass. 1B: Ben Rosen.
Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 5 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch: 7:09 PM.
T: 3:21.
Att: 1,537.
Venue: Haley Toyota Field.