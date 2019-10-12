Most couples might get together for a date night, but Matt Longworth and Carolyn Yang decided to meet up at the Lewis-Gale Salem Half Marathon.
The long-distance couple’s decision paid dividends as they each won their respective half-marathon on Saturday morning in Salem.
Longworth, of Wadesboro, North Carolina, held off Roanoke’s John Wiggins to take the men’s 13.1-mile race in a time of 1 hour, 15 minutes and 57 seconds. Yang, who resides in Arlington, crossed the finish line first in the women’s event in 1:26:02.
Over the past few weeks, Longworth and Yang had searched online for a race they could take part in this weekend where they could get together and prepare for future races on their respective schedules. Longworth will run the Richmond Marathon in November, while Yang will compete in the New York City Marathon.
“We started searching and saw this race was halfway for us, so we decided to meet in the middle,” Yang said.
In the men’s race Longworth and Wiggins swapped the lead back and forth before Longworth moved ahead for good in the final stages, winning by less than a minute.
“He led for the first 6 (miles), then I led six and then he led the last,” said Wiggins, who finished in 1:16.22.
Longworth credited Wiggins for pushing him to the victory.
“We had several lead changes, but we were never separated by more than 30 seconds,” Longworth said.
Longworth had not seen or ran the Salem course, which starts and ends at the Salem Farmer’s Market. The unfamiliarity proved to be a challenge for the North Carolinan.
“I didn’t scout the course and I didn’t know there were that many hills and steep downhills,” Longworth said. “It was tougher than I expected.”
Yang didn’t have as serious a challenger in her race. The only two runners ahead of her were Longworth and Wiggins.
Last year’s half-marathon winner Amy Huerta, of Fredericksburg, finished second in 1:32:45.
In the men’s 8K race a familiar face came in first — Roanoke’s Tyler O’Brien took the title for the third time in the event’s four-year history with a time of 26:08.81. O’Brien, 24, didn’t win the 8K in 2017 because he competed in — and won — the half-marathon that year.
“I ran 26:16 in 2016. Today’s goal was to run under 26 minutes or break my previous record,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien said he was disappointed with his 2018 winning time of 28:39 and determined to improve it, which he did on Saturday by more than 2 minutes.
“Last year was a different atmosphere. My training was up and down and wasn’t up to par,” O’Brien said. “The key this year was to be as consistent as I can.”
Andrew Parkins of Salem finished second in 27:21.39.
In the women’s 8K, first-time competitor Dorothy Earner, 27, of Roanoke claimed the top spot in 36:16.84.
“I’m training for the Richmond half-marathon next month, but I thought I’d run the 8K today to change things up and challenge myself,” Earner said.
Roanoke’ Emilee Hill was second, finishing in 38:28.67.
In its fourth year, the event was the largest ever, with 827 runners more than 250 volunteers helping put on the festivities.
“I credit word of mouth, a community of local runners and the reputation of the race,” event director Molly Bullington said. “It’s a record crowd this year and an unprecedented group. It’s been incredible.”
