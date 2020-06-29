Furman golfer and Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke shot a 7-under 64 on Monday to lead qualifying at Roanoke Country Club for both the 107th VSGA Amateur Championship and the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia.
Funderburke, who was the 2018-19 Timesland golfer of the year as a Hidden Valley senior, belongs to Roanoke Country Club. He earned spots in both the State Open, which will be held July 16-18 at Roanoke's Ballyhack Golf Club, and the State Am, which will be held Aug. 3-7 at River Bend Club in Great Falls.
Three spots in the State Amateur and two in the State Open were up for grabs at Roanoke Country Club on Monday.
Virginia Tech assistant men's golf coach and former Davidson golfer Todd Eckstein (70) also won a spot in the State Am, as did Rhodes College golfer and Patrick Henry graduate Vince Wheeler (71).
Ex-Hokie Garland Green (67) of Tazewell earned the second State Open spot.
