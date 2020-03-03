John David (J.D.) Sisson, a charter member of the Blue Hills Country Club and one of its most distinguished golfers, died Monday in Salem.
Sisson, who was 92, won seven Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame championships in the senior and super senior divisions. In 2001, he won the Virginia State Golf Association super seniors tournament for golfers 70 and over.
In 2006, Sisson was named to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.
“I almost had tears in my eyes when I heard about it,” Sisson told Roanoke Times sportswriter Randy King prior to his induction in 2006. “I was really touched by it. This is the ultimate in the golf circles of Roanoke.”
Sisson came from a family of eight boys and three girls during the Great Depression and lived off of Orange Avenue, not far from Roanoke Country Club.
“The thing was, I learned about golf from caddying,” said Sisson, who learned elements of the swing from watching George Fulton, one of Roanoke’s premier players.
“Mondays were caddies’ day and they’d let us practice and play. Some of the members would let us use their clubs and we’d go out there barefooted and play 36 or 54 holes.”
Sisson’s golf exploits weren’t confined to seniors play.
“I remember playing him in the [Blue Hills] club championship,” said Billy King, a retired professional golfer whose family opened Blue Hills in 1957.
More than 50 years have passed since King played Sisson for the Blue Hills club championship in 1958.
“On the back nine, he one-putted [several] times and beat me 1-down,” said King, now retired and living in Little River, South Carolina.
“He was not a great ball-striker but he could putt the eyes out. We used to call him ‘Up and Down Sisson.’ He was a good influence with juniors and just an all-around great guy.”
King said he was at a recent Blue Hills stockholders meeting some time in the past year or two that Sisson attended.
“I’ve been out of touch a little bit since moving,” Billy King said, “but my sense was that he was still playing until the last couple of years.”
One of his rivals in seniors play locally was Ned Baber.
“J.D. had one of the smoothest swings that you ever saw,” Baber said. “He was quite a competitor through the years and was one of the most kind and nicest people you could play golf with.”
Another of Sisson’s colleagues on the local seniors circuit was Bill Schrader, who had spoken to Sisson in the fall and was under the impression that Sisson was still playing periodically.
“I think he volunteered at the Greenbrier for the PGA event last summer,” Schrader said. “I didn’t know he was ill. It’s probably been four years since we played a round together, but we played many, many rounds over the years.”
