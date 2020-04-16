Basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the ESPN docuseries "The Last Dance," which chronicles the exploits of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season.
Salem author Roland Lazenby is quite familiar with the soap opera of that championship season.
"I was right in the thick of it," Lazenby, 67, said in a recent phone interview. "It was just the craziest season.
"Here was this great basketball team and it was headed towards obliteration."
Lazenby spent a "tremendous amount" of time around the Bulls that season because he was writing a book about that campaign. "Blood on the Horns: The Long Strange Ride of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls" was published later in 1998.
"It was a fascinating time," Lazenby said. "Everybody got gored in the end. It was sad. Still sad."
The book is not connected to the 10-part documentary "The Last Dance," which debuts at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2 with Parts I and II. But the Chicago Tribune recently recommended Lazenby's book as a good literary companion to the series.
The Bulls won their sixth NBA title of the Jordan era (and third in a row) in 1998 but then broke apart. That was the last season that Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman played for the Bulls. It was also the last season that Phil Jackson coached the team.
"There is the belief among all of them that they could have … won at least one more championship after that," Lazenby said.
Jordan, Pippen and Jackson feuded with general manager Jerry Krause, but the Bulls still shined on the court.
"Phil was a master of using something like their anger at Krause to really drive the focus of that team," Lazenby said.
Krause announced in the summer of 1997 that even if Jackson and the Bulls went undefeated in 1997-98, he would not bring Jackson back for 1998-99. So Jordan proclaimed at media day that fall that he would retire at the end of the 1997-98 season if Jackson was not going to be retained for 1998-99.
"I spent lots of time with Krause," Lazenby said. "He would say, 'You know, it's not that we want to get rid of Michael, but we can't wait to get started in building more championship teams to show that it wasn't just Michael.’ It was lunacy, the stuff he would tell me."
Jackson — who let Lazenby join the coaches in the film room — also opened up to the author.
"By the end, [Jackson and Krause] were furious with each other," Lazenby said. "Phil gave me these interviews where he explained all kinds of absurd scenarios He pointed out that the last thing Jordan liked to do before he went on the floor was to go back in the restroom by himself. … Krause, Phil said, would always pick this time when Jordan wanted to be alone to go back there and sit on the john with him.
"He pointed out all this conflict between Jordan and Krause.
"As I finished the manuscript, I sent a copy to Phil. I sent a copy to Krause to look at it. And of course Krause exploded, and he and [owner] Jerry Reinsdorf came back with with some very damning allegations against Phil."
"Blood on the Horns" was not Lazenby's first Bulls book, so the team was already familiar with him. He had previously written books about the 1992-93, 1995-96 and 1996-97 championship seasons, as well as a history of the Bulls.
Jordan gave Lazenby one-on-one interviews for "Blood on the Horns."
"It was a huge game of chicken between Phil Jackson and the Bulls, and Michael had joined the game of chicken," Lazenby said.
Lazenby became good friends with the late Bulls assistant coach Tex Winter.
"He was close to Jerry Krause and close to Phil Jackson, who were the two major figures who were at war with each other," Lazenby said. "A lot of his revelations were the basis for 'Blood on the Horns.’"
Lazenby, a George Wythe and VMI graduate, was a part-time instructor at Radford University back then. He taught only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so he would spend his weekends covering the team in Chicago or at road games.
Lazenby shared with readers how Jordan made fun of Krause on the team bus after games.
"Michael was a tough dude, and he would humiliate Jerry Krause on the team bus," Lazenby said. "I had gotten inside information on the things he would do.
"It was very ugly, and people finally got uncomfortable with it. I had to go ask Michael about all of these kind of things."
Pippen was in the final year of his contract.
"That season he had to fight through horrible back spasms," Lazenby said. "They would have him in the locker room literally beating on his back, trying to beat those spasms out."
Rodman was one of the most colorful figures in the NBA.
"He was starting to get a little bit out of control, but Dennis always had a healthy, healthy respect for M.J.," Lazenby said. "He was leery of Michael."
Steve Kerr, now the coach of the Golden State Warriors, also played for that Bulls team.
"He and Michael rarely spoke," Lazenby said. "They never had lunch, just the two of them. They never discussed the fact that both of their fathers had been murdered."
One of Lazenby's most recent books was "Michael Jordan: The Life," a biography which was published in 2014.
"Michael was not real pleased with me because of the biography," Lazenby said.
The ESPN documentary, which will run over five Sundays, will delve not only into the 1997-98 Bulls but also look back at Jordan's life and career.
The documentary boasts never-before-seen footage of the Bulls from that 1997-98 season. Jordan, Jackson and Reinsdorf let an NBA Entertainment crew have behind-the-scenes access to the Bulls that season. But the footage was then tucked away for decades.
"Michael wouldn't agree to the release of [the footage] for 20 years," Lazenby said. "He really didn't want all the attention and stuff, but he finally agreed to it."
Several years ago, Jordan gave director Jason Hehir — who was not part of that original film crew — the task of turning all that footage into a documentary. Hehir also did new interviews with Jordan, Pippen, Rodman and others.
Lazenby was not interviewed by Hehir. But he was interviewed during the 1997-98 season by the original film crew, so he is not sure if he will pop up in the documentary.
Lazenby is working on a new biography about Los Angels Lakers legend Magic Johnson. "Magic Johnson: The Life" will be published next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.