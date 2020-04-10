The Ironman 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon will not make its Roanoke debut until next year.
Ironman announced Friday that the new date for the triathlon will be June 6, 2021, which is a Sunday.
The event was to have made its Roanoke debut on June 7 of this year. But Ironman suspended the triathlon last month because of the coronavirus pandemic and Governor Ralph Northam's order for Virginians to stay at home until June 10.
Some Ironman triathlons around the country have been postponed until later this year, but the Roanoke event will have to wait until next year. Ironman said in a news release Friday that it had assessed "all event scenarios."
It was announced last summer that Roanoke had landed a three-year deal with Ironman to host the triathlon, with Carilion Clinic as the title sponsor.
According to Virginia's Blue Ridge on Friday, the three-year deal will not be shortened but will instead be pushed back. Roanoke will now hold the event in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The Virginia edition of the Ironman 70.3 was previously held in Williamsburg.
The international event was to include a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. The triathlon was expected to draw about 2,500 athletes and generate an economic impact of $9.2 million this year.
All athletes who registered for this year's triathlon will be automatically moved to next year's event. Athletes do not have to do anything at this time for the free deferral to take place.
For athletes who registered for this year's event but will not be able to compete in next year's triathlon, Ironman is offering a free transfer to one of six other races that are scheduled for later this year.
•The Ironman 70.3 in Lake Placid, New York, on Sept. 13.
•The Ironman 70.3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 13.
•The Ironman 70.3 in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 27.
•The Ironman 70.3 in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Oct. 17.
•The Ironman 70.3 in Galveston, Texas, on Nov 22.
•The Ironman 70.3 in Haines City Florida, on Dec 13.
Athletes who want to pick one of those other races have until April 20 to make their new selection.
