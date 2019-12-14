Brady Fleurent’s unassisted goal at the 6:30 mark of the third period turned out to be the game-winner as the Knoxville Ice Bears slipped past the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-3 in front of 3,072 at Berglund Center on Saturday evening. After a scoreless first period, the goals came fast and furious during the second.
C.J. Stubbs gave Roanoke a 1-0 lead, converting a Jeff Jones feed and triggering the multitude of teddy bears landing on the ice from the crowd. Knoxville, however, needed only 70 seconds to tie the game on a goal from Bryce Nielsen. Lincoln Griffin restored the Dawgs’ lead at the 6:15 mark as he cashed in on a pass from Brad Riccardi, but the Ice Bears took a 3-2 lead with goals from Gehrett Sargis and Jacob Benson. Travis Armstrong ended the back-and-forth frame with his first goal of the season from a Mac Jansen assist at 18:23, sending the teams to the second intermission tied at three.
Fleurent’s game-winner came on a pass that deflected off a Roanoke defender past goalie Jacob Theut. Roanoke pulled Theut in the final minute of the game and had shots late to tie, but it could not beat Bears’ netminder Joseph Murdaca, who made 19 saves for the victory. Theut made 21 stops in the loss.
Knoxville 0 3 1 -- 4
Roanoke 0 3 0 -- 3
First period — Scoring - none. Penalties — ROA Kalpouzos (holding) 8:58, KNX Jones (slashing) 10:17.
Second period — 1. Roanoke, Stubbs 5 (Jones, Riccardi) 1:26, 2. Knoxville, Nielsen 9 (Ouellette, Price) 2:36, 3. Roanoke, Griffin 2 (Riccardi, O’Dea) 6:15, 4. Knoxville, Sargis 3 (Mauron) 10:53, 5. Knoxville, Benson 8 (unassisted) 14:55, 6. Roanoke, Armstrong 1 (Jansen) 18:23. Penalties — ROA Riccardi (tripping) 3:53, ROA O’Dea (slashing) 8:32, KNX Price (hooking) 16:14.
Third period — 7. Knoxville, Fleurent 4 (unassisted) 6:30. Penalties — none.
Shots on goal — Knoxville 9-9-7—25; Roanoke 6-8-8—22.
Power play opportunities — Knoxville 0 of 3; Roanoke 0 of 2.
Goalies — Knoxville, Murdaca 7-2 (22 shots - 19 saves); Roanoke, Theut 2-4-1 (25-21).
Referee — J.R. Stragar. Linesmen — Anthony Legotti, Jason Messimore.
A — 3,072 .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.