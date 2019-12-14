Brady Fleurent’s unassisted goal at the 6:30 mark of the third period turned out to be the game-winner as the Knoxville Ice Bears slipped past the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-3 in front of 3,072 at Berglund Center on Saturday evening. After a scoreless first period, the goals came fast and furious during the second.

C.J. Stubbs gave Roanoke a 1-0 lead, converting a Jeff Jones feed and triggering the multitude of teddy bears landing on the ice from the crowd. Knoxville, however, needed only 70 seconds to tie the game on a goal from Bryce Nielsen. Lincoln Griffin restored the Dawgs’ lead at the 6:15 mark as he cashed in on a pass from Brad Riccardi, but the Ice Bears took a 3-2 lead with goals from Gehrett Sargis and Jacob Benson. Travis Armstrong ended the back-and-forth frame with his first goal of the season from a Mac Jansen assist at 18:23, sending the teams to the second intermission tied at three.

Fleurent’s game-winner came on a pass that deflected off a Roanoke defender past goalie Jacob Theut. Roanoke pulled Theut in the final minute of the game and had shots late to tie, but it could not beat Bears’ netminder Joseph Murdaca, who made 19 saves for the victory. Theut made 21 stops in the loss.

Knoxville 0 3 1 -- 4

Roanoke 0 3 0 -- 3

First period — Scoring - none. Penalties — ROA Kalpouzos (holding) 8:58, KNX Jones (slashing) 10:17.

Second period — 1. Roanoke, Stubbs 5 (Jones, Riccardi) 1:26, 2. Knoxville, Nielsen 9 (Ouellette, Price) 2:36, 3. Roanoke, Griffin 2 (Riccardi, O’Dea) 6:15, 4. Knoxville, Sargis 3 (Mauron) 10:53, 5. Knoxville, Benson 8 (unassisted) 14:55, 6. Roanoke, Armstrong 1 (Jansen) 18:23. Penalties — ROA Riccardi (tripping) 3:53, ROA O’Dea (slashing) 8:32, KNX Price (hooking) 16:14.

Third period — 7. Knoxville, Fleurent 4 (unassisted) 6:30. Penalties — none.

Shots on goal — Knoxville 9-9-7—25; Roanoke 6-8-8—22.

Power play opportunities — Knoxville 0 of 3; Roanoke 0 of 2.

Goalies — Knoxville, Murdaca 7-2 (22 shots - 19 saves); Roanoke, Theut 2-4-1 (25-21).

Referee — J.R. Stragar. Linesmen — Anthony Legotti, Jason Messimore.

A — 3,072 .

