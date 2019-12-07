Six different players found the back of the net and Jacob Theut stopped 28 of 29 shots as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs blitzed the Knoxville Ice Bears 6 -1 in front of 2,728 delighted patrons at Berglund Center on Saturday evening.
CJ Stubbs led the offensive explosion with a goal and two assists, while Brad Riccardi and Chris Lijdsman each contributed a goal and an assist for Roanoke.
Lijdsman and Stubbs each tallied for the Dawgs in the first period, Colton Wolter scored the lone second-period goal and Aaron Huffnagle, Mac Jansen and Riccardi finished up the job with goals in the third. Knoxville’s lone goal came from Scott Cuthrell early in the third period. Theut’s 28 saves earned him his first professional win and the Dawgs’ first home win of the 2019-20 season. The loss was the first for the Ice Bears on the road this season.
The game also saw Dawgs’ primary owner Jamie McGinn step behind the bench in an advisory role to head coach Dan Bremner.
ICE CHIPS: Roanoke next hits the ice on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Before Saturday’s game, Roanoke traded forward Shayne Morrissey to Birmingham for Austin Daae, signed Bobby Watson to a second three-game tryout contract and waved Vojtech Zemlicka.
Knoxville 0 0 1 — 1
Roanoke 2 1 3 — 6
First period — 1. Roanoke, Lijdsman 2 (Rossiter, Stubbs) 6:23, 2. Roanoke, Stubbs 4 (Riccardi, Gonzalez) 11:04. Penalties — ROA Gonzalez (tripping) 19:28.
Second period — 3. Roanoke, Jones 6 (power play) (Wolter, Lijdsman) 3:57. Penalties — KNX Sargis (slashing) 2:32, ROA Wolter (tripping) 8:07, ROA Nenadal (roughing) 9:02, ROA Nenadal (roughing) 14:43, KNX Sargis (roughing) 14:43, ROA Riccardi (hooking) 14:57, KNX Benson (hooking) 16:18, ROA Watson (slashing) 18:57, KNX Price (tripping) 19:56.
Third period — 4. Knoxville, Cuthrell 7 (Kramer, Nielsen) 2:48, 5. Roanoke, Huffnagle 3 (Griffin) 3:15, 6. Roanoke, Jansen 4 (Wolter) 7:11, 7. Roanoke, Riccardi 3 (Stubbs) 13:56. Penalties — ROA Daae (slashing) 8:26.
Shots on goal — Knoxville 6-14-9—25; Roanoke 10-5-6—21.
Power play opportunities — Knoxville 0 of 6; Roanoke 1 of 3.
Goalies — Knoxville, Murdaca 6-2 (21 shots - 15 saves); Roanoke, Theut 1-3-1 (29-28).
Referee — Scott McClement. Linesmen — Joseph Johnson, Thomas Josephson.
A — 2,728 .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.