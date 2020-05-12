The Roanoke Valley Aquatic Association has canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the COVID-19 crisis began, the RVAA had planned to hold the first of its six weekly regular-season meets on June 1 and conclude the season with the City-County Championship meet July 24-25 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
But the RVAA has no idea when it would be able to start the season.
"We don't know when the pools will be able to be opened to allow practices," Troy Smith, the director of the City-County meet and an RVAA executive board member, said Tuesday in a phone interview. "And even if they do open, we still think there's going to be so many restrictions that you probably won't be able to accommodate a swim team having swim practice.
"There are some pools that are considering not even opening."
The executive board of the 56-year-old organization made the cancellation decision on April 30 and informed members last week.
"It was a very tough decision," Smith said. "The folks that are involved in swimming are very, very, very passionate about swimming. … A summer swim team defines their summer for them."
About 1,100 swimmers, representing 14 teams, competed in RVAA meets last summer. Participants range in age from 4 years old to swimmers older than 70.
But this year's RVAA meets would likely have drawn only about half of last year's total.
"Some of the coaches … thought the membership would be way down this year because there's a lot of people who are furloughed or currently unemployed," Smith said.
That would have meant far less money in the RVAA's wallet. Swimmers not only pay an RVAA membership fee to be on swim teams but pay an additional fee to swim in the City-County meet.
By canceling the season, the RVAA avoids having to make the annual payment on its insurance policy, which would have been due this week.
Last year's insurance payment was about $10,000, but the payment this year would have been about $5,000 because of the expected decline in swimmers.
The RVAA had a net income of $5,000 last year but figures it would have finished $10,000 in the red if there had been a 2020 season, with income dropping because of the reduction in both swimmers and in the number of regular-season meets.
In March, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order through June 10.
After the RVAA made its cancellation decision, Northam announced on May 4 a three-phase plan to reopen the commonwealth.
Northam's Phase One guidelines were announced last week. Phase One, which begins Friday, still forbids social gatherings of more than 10 people — and that includes outdoor group activities. Social distancing is still in effect, which would be a problem for relay swimmers congregating behind the blocks.
Outdoor pools (which are used by RVAA teams) can reopen for lap swimming, but with just one swimmer per lane. That would not be ideal for RVAA practices.
"Typically in the practices you can have five, six, even more swimmers per lane," Smith said.
Phase Two forbids gatherings of more than 50 people. Phase Three completely removes the limit on in-person gatherings.
Smith figures a meet could not happen until Phase Three.
"And we still have … a lot of training that needs to happen before the first meet," Smith said.
It takes three weekends to train the different types of swim-meet officials before the regular season can begin. Even veteran officials must go through training every year because certifications last only 12 months.
The RVAA did not want to push back the start of the season.
"We probably could have canceled City-County and just had six regular meets. The issue is the week after City-County, some schools are already scheduled to go back," Smith said. "[Or if] kids haven't started back, families a lot of times will do their last summer vacation before school starts."
If pools do open this summer, the RVAA hopes its teams will hold intrasquad meets.
The RVAA will still fund about $2,500 in scholarships that are usually given to high school seniors in conjunction with the City-County meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.