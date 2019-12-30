Tripp Greene scored a game high 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Maroons (7-4) used a 23-4 run midway through the first half to take the title game of the Cregger Invitational and snap Stockton’s six-game winning streak.
Kasey Draper (Northside) netted 18 points and tournament MVP Nick Price (Northside) dished out seven assists.
The Maroons forced 15 turnovers which resulted in 28 points and held the Ospreys to a season low in total points.
Stockton was led by DJ Campbell with 13 points .
W&L 83, Gettysburg 55
LEXINGTON — Tourney MVP William Brueggeman scored a game-high 23 points as the Generals (9-3) topped the Bullets on the final day of the W&L Holiday Tournament, W&L’s fourth straight win and seventh in its last eight games.
Kevin Dennin, also named to the All-Tournament team, netted 16 points for the Generals, who outscored the Bullets 41-24 in the second half and held them to 12.5% from beyond the arc for the game.
Gettysburg (7-3) was led by Alex Leder with 11 points.
Ferrum 86, Hood 81
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY – The Panthers (6-5) placed five players in double figures with Rashad Reed leading the way with 22 points as they downed the Blazers (8-3) in the final day of the Hampden-Sydney Classic.
Nick Helton scored 16 points, Marcus Plair 12 points, James Smith, Jr. 11 points and Kajuan Madden-McAfee 10.
Plair also grabbed 13 rebounds.
Michael Riley and Mason Wang led Hood with 25 points each.
WOMEN
Southern Virginia 60, Mary Baldwin 50
STAUNTON – Katie Garrish scored a game-high 29 points, including her 1,000th career point, plus pulled down 18 rebounds and Savannah Christensen added 14 points as the Knights (9-2) overcame a five-point halftime deficit to top the Fighting Squirrels in a nonconference matchup.
Garrish is the first women’s player in school history to reach the 1,000 point pinnacle since SVU went to Division III.
Demet Saygili led Mary Baldwin (5-5) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Hollins 76, Salem 52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) scored a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Hollins (7-3) as it increased its school record winning streak to five games.
Also in double figures for Hollins were Kayla Surles with 18 points, Lenah Clements with 13 points and Yasmine Tyler with 10.
Keyazia Taylor grabbed 12 rebounds for Hollins.
The Spirits (0-10) were paced by Shenell Pharr with 14 points.
Mary Washington 59, Roanoke 55
Natalie Brennan netted 15 points and Maddie Shifflett added 14 as the Eagles (9-3) gained the championship title in the Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic.
The Maroons (7-4) were led by Sayre Brandstatter with 12 points and Kristina Harrell with 11.
Simpson 83, W&L 71
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cassie Nash scored a game-high 26 points and Cassie Chub scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Storm (9-3) topped the Generals on the final day of the Music City Holiday Classic.
W&L (5-6) was led by Taylor Casey with 23 points and Andy Smithey with 18 points and 10 boards.
Meredith 53, Ferrum 45
FERRUM — Kimberly Schuh scored 22 points and Kate Perko netted 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Avenging Angels (4-7) outscored the Panthers 20-9 in the fourth period for a come-from-behind nonconference win.
Ferrum (0-10) was led by Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) with 12 points and Cameron Hawkins with 10.
