Retired Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer is headed back to the sidelines.
Beamer along with fellow hall of fame coach Steve Spurrier were selected to coach in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, an annual all-star game featuring 100 of the top senior high school football players. Beamer, who is currently on the College Football Playoff committee, will coach Team Makai (Ocean) while Spurrier will coach Team Mauka (Mountain).
“The Polynesian Bowl is an incredible celebration of culture and football,” Frank Beamer said, in a release. “It’s going to be a lot of fun coaching the best high school players in paradise.”
The game will be played on Jan. 18, 2020, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, and televised on CBS Sports Network.
Beamer won 238 games for his alma mater, seven conference championships — three in the Big East and four in the ACC — and reached the 2000 BCS national championship game. He established a bowl streak, now in its 26th straight season [23 straight bowls under Beamer], and a double-digit win streak over rival Virginia. His overall 280-143-4 record ranks sixth among FBS coaches.
Virginia Tech sent Beamer out a winner by beating Tulsa 55-52 in the 2015 Independence Bowl.
Past Polynesian Bowl coaches include Dick Tomey & June Jones (2017); Dick Vermeil & Terry Donahue (2018); and Mike Bellotti & Jim Zorn (2019).