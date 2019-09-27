During training camp, Redskins coaches expressed enthusiasm with the way Dwayne Haskins learned the team’s offense and said they were happy with the way he approached his work. But they also cautioned that he was behind Case Keenum and Colt McCoy in terms of being ready to play in an actual game — something that was apparent in the mistakes Haskins would occasionally make in camp practices.
With his team stuck in a winless morass and his job in jeopardy, Redskins coach Jay Gruden went to space.
“I’ve seen a guy walk on the moon, for God’s sakes,” he said in a quiet moment after a recent practice. “Surely an 0-3 team can come back from the depths of 0-3 and put on a nine-, 10-game streak and win 10 of their last 13 games. It’s not that big of a deal, right?”
Gruden laughed, but he wasn’t really laughing.
His Redskins have allowed at least 31 points each week as they have lost their first three games. Two people with knowledge of the situation say Gruden could be fired if Washington doesn’t beat the New York Giants on Sunday. Earlier this week, the betting site Bovada.com updated its odds on the NFL coach likeliest to be fired first this year, making Gruden its top choice.
Many national commentators are calling for Gruden to give up on the season and start his rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and have plenty of ammunition for their arguments. Trent Williams, the team’s seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle is holding out. Jordan Reed, the top playmaking tight end, has a concussion and no one knows when he might return. Injured running back Derrius Guice isn’t expected to return for at least another six games, and receiver Terry McLaurin, the team’s best offensive threat, has a sore hamstring. The defense that was supposed to be the Redskins’ strength is last or close to last in the NFL in most significant categories.
Maybe it seems misguided, but in this dire predicament there burns a strange optimism at the Redskins facility. Most around the team are stunned by their slow start. Yes, they knew they were playing three of the league’s better teams the first three weeks of the season, yet they see hope in the way they led the Eagles, 20-7, in their opening game and fought back in the second half against Chicago. Several Redskins have used the word “excited” to describe their feelings.
Even Gruden, who has been uncharacteristically uptight in recent weeks, has seemed more at ease this past week, chuckling and cracking jokes.
“It’s the first quarter of the season, man,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “I mean, shoot, if they said you win trophies in September we’d be in trouble. But trophies not won at this time. Trophies are won in December-January.”
And while Norman, who has played in a Super Bowl, might have temporarily forgotten that the biggest trophy is actually presented on the first Sunday in February, his point resonated around the locker room, where most players seem to view the season’s dreadful start the same way.
When Norman was reminded about how much he believed before the season in a defense that is now allowing an average of 402 yards a game, he glared at his questioner.
“Yeah. So what, you think that’s changed?” he replied.
Mostly, the Redskins say they are just a couple of plays away from saving the season.
“We’ve just got to make sure that we just continue to focus on what we’re supposed to do out on the practice field, in the meetings and we’ll be good,” embattled defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said.
The debate on when there needs to be a quarterback change increased after Case Keenum had five turnovers against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins seemed to want nothing of the conversation when pressed into an impromptu news conference on Friday.
“I can control what I can control,” he said of his role as Washington’s scout team quarterback. “The reps I get, I make the most of it.”
He said he feels he has grown in the first weeks of the season, both in studying the offense and in running the scout team against the starting defense.
When asked if he is getting more confident, as the team’s offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell claims, Haskins shrugged slightly.
“Yeah,” he said. ‘If I didn’t I don’t know how I would feel, but I just want to keep getting better and when I get my name called I’ll be ready for it.”
