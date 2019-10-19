PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chase Perry stopped 14 of 15 shots and Tanner Froese netted a power-play goal in the latter half of the second period to give the Pensacola Ice Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 3,017 fans at Pensacola Bay Center on Saturday evening.
Garrett Milan started the scoring for Pensacola at 7:55 of the first, slotting home a feed from Meirs Moore, who netted two of the Ice Flyers' three goals in Friday night's 3-2 overtime victory.
Roanoke tied the game on the power play just 66 seconds later when Colton Wolter re-directed a Travis Armstrong shot past Perry.
Froese earned the game-winner with a goal at the 13:27 mark of the second period.
For the second night in a row, Pensacola greatly out-shot Roanoke, this time by a 43-15 margin. Dawgs' netminder Michael Stilladis made 40 saves in his first start of the season, earning him the third of the game's three stars.
Ice Flyers 2, Rail Yard Dawgs 1
Roanoke;1;0;0;--;1
Pensacola;1;1;0;--;2
First period -- 1. Pensacola, Milan 1 (Moore, Matsushima) 7:55, 2. Roanoke, Wolter 1 (power play) (Armstrong, Lijdsman) 9:01. Penalties -- ROA Thompson (roughing) 7:38, PEN Megannety (roughing) 7:38, PEN Cescon (cross-checking) 8:20, ROA Crowley (slashing) 17:29.
Second period -- 3. Pensacola, Froese 1 (power play) (D'Andrea, Drapluk) 13:27. Penalties -- PEN Kessler (roughing) 5:34, ROA Wolter (tripping) 7:26, PEN Bench (too many men - served by Marcuz) 10:44, ROA Bench (too many men - served by Stubbs) 11:52, ROA Wahlin (high sticking) 16:53.
Third period -- Scoring - none. Penalties -- ROA Nenadal (tripping) 0:38, PEN Moore (double-minor high sticking) 10:35, ROA Sova (tripping) 11:15.
Shots on goal -- Roanoke 4-8-3--15; Pensacola 10-19-13--43.
Power play opportunities -- Roanoke 1 of 5; Pensacola 1 of 6.
Goalies -- Roanoke, Stilliadis (42 shots - 40 saves); Pensacola, Perry (15-14).
Referee -- Jason Lortie. Linesmen -- Darek Kalisz, Ryan Duncan.
A -- 3,017.
