Week 3 of the NFL Season will begin in two days. Meanwhile, the after-effects of Week 2 are still lingering — especially at quarterback.
On Monday, Pittsburgh announced that franchise QB Ben Roethlisberger will have elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season. That was followed by New Orleans saying that its QB1, Drew Brees, will miss at least the next six weeks due to ligament damage around his right thumb that will also require surgery.
On Tuesday, the first big change was announced:
Eli Manning's long and distinguished reign as the New York Giants' starting quarterback is seemingly over.
Let the Daniel Jones era begin.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants' quarterback, beginning Sunday at Tampa Bay.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter following two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.
The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants' starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and '11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.
"Eli and I spoke this morning," Shurmur said. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."
In two games, Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7. But the Giants have scored only four touchdowns, despite averaging 420 yards.
And how about one more quarterback issue. ...
Cam Newton, the former MVP and longtime Carolina Panthers starter is not participating in Tuesday's practice, the team announced on its website. Reports from several reporters who cover the Panthers say Newton aggravated a foot injury and is spending the day rehabbing it.
Oh, yeah, what about the the Medowlands' other tenant — the Jets?
Already missing Sam Darnold, who will miss several more weeks most likely due to contracting mono, No. 2 quarterback Trevor Siemian went down in the first half on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Luke Falk, who last threw an official pass in 2017 for Washington State (he did throw 106 TD passes in three seasons with the Cougars).
While he had no TD passes, Falk did complete 20 of 25 passes for 198 yards and no interceptions.
