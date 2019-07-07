BRISTOL — The Pulaski Yankees’ early inning woes continued as they gave up four runs in the second inning and fell to the Bristol Pirates 9-3 on Sunday at Boyce Cox Field for their third straight loss.
A double, a walk and a fielding error loaded the bases with one out for the Pirates in the bottom of the second inning.
A walk to Chase Murray forced in the first run, Matt Morrow’s RBI single and Josh Bissonette’s two-run single did the rest of the damage.
In the fourth, Pulaski’s Antonio Cabello led off with a walk, Robert Chirinos followed with a single and Oliver Dunn drove in Cabello with a single.
Ryder Green then got a base hit to load the bases with no outs. A Madison Santos force out and strikeouts by Jake Pries and Chad Bell left the three runners stranded.
In the fourth, Cabello doubled and scored on a Chirinos single to pull the Yankees within two runs of the lead.
Bristol got those two runs back in the seventh inning when Bissonette drove in his third and fourth runs of the game with a double.
The Yankees picked up a run in the eighth when Chirinos led off with a single and scored on Green’s double to left.
The Pirates added three runs in the ninth on Murray’s squeeze bunt, a throwing error on Samuel Inoa’s steal of third and a two-out RBI triple by Jesus Valdez.
Yankees starting pitcher Yoendrys Gomez was saddled with his first loss of the season, giving up four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Chirinos, who went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored, was a bright spot for Pulaski.
The teams will meet Monday in the second of the two-game set in Bristol with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.