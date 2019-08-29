On the eve of the 2019 Appalachian League season opener, Pulaski Yankees manager Luis Dorante looked out at a crowd of fans and community members and made a proclamation.
“We feel like we’re going to win the whole thing!” he said.
He wasn’t kidding.
After posting the best record in the circuit during the regular season, the Yankees (42-26) tackle the next phase of Dorante’s stated goal when they face the Burlington Royals (39-29) in the East Division semifinals.
The best-of-three series opens 6:30 p.m. Friday at Burlington Athletic Stadium. Game 2 is 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, with Sunday’s game to be played in Pulaski at 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary.
The winner of the East Division semifinals will face either Johnson City (35-33) or Bristol (34-33), neither of which clinched its spot in the West semis until the final day of the regular season.
Pulaski last won an Appalachian League title in 2013 when it was an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees reached the finals of the 2017 playoffs under Dorante before being swept by the Elizabethton Twins.
Burlington boasts the league’s batting champion in catcher Logan Porter, who hit .352 with a 1.129 OPS in 44 games. Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, a Richmond native who was drafted in the 11th round this summer out of Old Dominion, topped the circuit in homers (14), RBI (53) and total bases (125).
Pulaski tied for the Appalachian League with 71 homers this season, with third baseman Chad Bell (nine) and outfielders Ryder Green and Madison Santos (eight each) pacing the team.
The series also feature’s the circuit’s two best pitching staffs in terms of ERA, with Burlington at 3.48 and Pulaski at 3.89.
