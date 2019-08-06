PRINCETON, W.Va. — The Princeton Rays jumped all over Appalachain League pitcher of the week Jhanatan Munoz for 10 runs on 12 hits, knocking off Pulaski 11-2 on Tuesday night at Hunnicut Field, ending the Yankees’ eight-game winning streak.
This loss tied a 10-1 beating by Bluefield on July 23rd as the worst setback of the season for the Yankees.
The Rays pounded out 15 total hits for the game.
Princeton jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first on a two-run homer by Nick Schnell, a two-run single by Angelo Armenta and run-scoring singles by Diego Infante and Gionto Turner.
In the second, Schnell led off with a double and scored on Jake Guenther’s single.
The Rays added three runs in the third with Guenther driving in a pair of runs and Jelfry Marte one.
Schnell’s second home run of the game, a solo shot, put the Rays up 11-0 in the fifth.
Pulaski got on the board in the sixth when Chad Bell launched the first pitch 423 feet to center field for a solo homer.
In the eighth, Robert Javier led off with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Roberto Cherinos’ single.
Cherinos had two hits for the game. Bell’s home run and a single by Ryder Green accounted for the rest of the Yankees’ offensive production.
Munoz, who was saddled with the loss, accounted for two strikeouts and no walks.
The rubber match of the series will take place Wednesday with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.
Even after the loss, with 31 wins Pulaski is the only Appalachian League team to reach the 30-win plateau.
With Burlington topping Johnson City, the Yankees’ lead in the Appalachian League East Division was cut to 4 ½ games.