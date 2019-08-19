PULASKI — Missed scoring opportunities and costly errors late in the game contributed to the Pulaski Yankees’ 6-3 loss in 10 innings to the Johnson City Cardinals.
Pulaski, which rested five starters, including power hitters Ryder Green and Chad Bell, was 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
The Yankees took a 1-0 lead when Borinquen Mendez led off the bottom of the first with a walk and, on a hit-and-run, scored on Antonio Cabello’s double to left.
With two outs in the fourth, Yankees first baseman Jake Farrell lifted a 2-2 pitch over the right-center field wall for a solo homer and a 2-0 lead.
Aaron Antonini and Jhon Torres led off the seventh inning with back-to-back homers for Johnson City to tie the score.
The Yankees threatened in the seventh when Jose Martinez doubled on a bloop to center that got lost in the lights and an infield hit by Mendez, who advanced to second on a wild pitch, put runners on second and third. A diving catch by third baseman Liam Sabino on a line drive by Capello ended the inning .
Pulaski missed another scoring opportunity in the eighth when Gustavo Campero led off the inning with an infield hit and advanced to second on an errant throw on a pickoff attempt. Campero was thrown out at third on Jake Pries’ grounder back to the mound.
The Cards took the lead in the ninth on a two-out throwing error by third baseman Martinez on a routine grounder scoring Mateo Gil.
Robert Javier led off the ninth with a double and pinch hitter Bell hit a single with two outs to tie the score but was stranded on second to end the inning.
A throwing error by Nelson Alvarez on a bunt allowed Sabino to score from second, and RBI doubles by Gil and Torres gave the Cards a three-run lead in the 10th.
John Witkowski retired the Yankees in the bottom of the inning to end the game.
NOTE: Campero singled in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.
The series finale will take place Tuesday. With it being “student day” at Calfee Park, the first pitch is slated for 11 a.m.