PULASKI — The Pulaski Yankees relinquished a four-run lead and saw their season come to an end, falling 5-4 to the Burlington Royals in 17 innings.
The Royals advanced to the Appalachian League championship series to play the Johnson City Cardinals, a 7-5 winner over the Bristol Pirates.
In the second, Gustavo Campero got hit by a pitch to lead off the Inning and Ryder Green doubled to center. Chad Bell followed up with a single, scoring Campero, and Green moved to third and scored on a Jake Pries ground out while Bell advanced to second. Luis Santos came through with a two-out run scoring single and the Yankees led 3-0.
In the third, Jake Farrell led off with a base hit and Campero walked. Two wild pitches later the Yankees went up 4-0.
Vinnie Pasquantino led off the sixth with a walk followed by a ground-rule double by Jake Means on a ball that left fielder Antonio Cabello lost in the lights. Pasquantino then scored on a groundout by Mikey Filia to cut the Yankees’ lead to 4-1.
Back-to-back singles by Michael Massey and Pasquantino followed by a Means walk loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth. A wild pitch by reliever Evan Voliva scored Massey.
William Hancock walked to reload the bases. A single by Filia and a sacrifice fly by Jack Gethings tied the score at 4-4.
Campero led off the 11th with a bloop single and stole second. Green popped up to first, and after Bell was walked intentionally, Pries and Jesus Bastidas flew out to end the inning.
Maikel Garcia led off the 14th with a double and, with an error on the play, made it to third. After Pasquantino was walked intentionally with one out, Means hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
Pasquantino led off the 17th with a bunt single. An overthrow on a pickoff attempt allowed pinch runner Jay Charleston to advance all the way to third and he scored on a Kevon Jackson two-out single.
Pulaski went down in order in the bottom of the inning to end the game. The Yankees ended their year with the best win-loss record in the league.
ON DECK: The Cardinals will host the Royals in the first game of the best-of-three championship series on Monday, with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Games two and three, if necessary, will move to Burlington. The series opener has been moved up from Tuesday to Monday due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Dorian.
