For at least one segment of the Super Bowl viewership, a 6:30 p.m. Sunday kickoff couldn’t have come at a better time.
If it wasn’t a case of divine intervention, it was a case of divine approval.
For the most part, church services can be held at their normal times, which means pastor Eric Long of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Roanoke will be preaching at three services, the last kicking off at 5 p.m.
Long is an unbridled fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
He was born in Memphis and didn’t move to Kansas City until 1993, when the Chiefs went to the AFC Championship game with Joe Montana as their quarterback.
“The entire city was consumed by that,” Long said, “and it was impossible not to pay attention to it. It drew me in, and what I loved about it was, even when the Chiefs and the [baseball] Royals went through misery, what it did civically to that city.
“They went through misery most of the time I was there, but it started conversations.”
A reasonable amount of time has passed since Long moved to Roanoke in 2014 and he can’t say that he has met a more rabid Kansas City sports fan.
“I’m weird,” he said. “I go every day and read the Kansas City Star sports section.
“There’s people [in Roanoke] that have adopted the Kansas City sports teams because they care about me but I don’t know anybody who was that way naturally.”
The verger at St. John’s, David Todd, is a big sports fan who recently was in the news for penning his late father's obituary aimed at stirring up some good-natured fun between Virginia and Virginia Tech football fans.
Todd was asked how long he’s known of Long’s affinity for the Chiefs.
“Oh, since the first day I met him,” Todd said. “When he first moved here, [the Kansas City Royals were] doing well in the World Series. He knew that I was a big baseball fan, so we kind of shared that, which is how I learned about his whole Kansas City thing, which he’s nuts over.”
Todd tells a story about Long’s early days he in Roanoke, when he was renting a house that had a moose head on the wall.
“He was all over that because Kansas City had a player named Mike Moustakas and [Long] kept saying, ‘We’re winning because of the moose,’" Todd said. “I remember one year when Eric’s father was here and they were playing the Chiefs [telecast] in the parish hall.”
Long was the preacher at two morning services Jan. 19, the day that Kansas City faced Tennessee in the AFC Championship game, won by the Chiefs 35-24. When time came for the scheduled 5 p.m. service, the Rev. Mary Mackin was at the pulpit.
“I had preached that morning and that’s the one time that I had one of the associates do the Gathering,” Long said of St. John’s 5 p.m. service. “I have a job like everyone else. That’s the only time I’ve asked somebody to do that.”
At times, Long has officiated at two morning services and then had the NFL Package on a church television during the early afternoon.
“Everybody knows the Chiefs’ playoff history,” Long said. “They haven’t been to the Super Bowl in 50 years and they have a litany of misery of how they have blown playoff games, including the game where an opponent never punted a ball.
“Then there was the time that an opposing quarterback threw a touchdown pass to himself. It’s kind of been lessons on staying together and weathering tough things. It’s a small lesson that speaks to the bigger things in life.”
It sounds like a sermon, although Long says he has never actually prayed for the Chiefs.
“I appreciate the fact of how it unified a community that was close to my heart and remains so in Kansas City,” Long said, “and that’s been really cool. That is far different from me thinking that God has a favorite.”
He doesn’t have a strong tie to any San Francisco fans.
“It would be OK if they didn’t tell me that,” he said. “They haven’t suffered in a community the same way.”
Neither his wife nor his daughters has been caught up in the Kansas City fixation.
“That’s when [wife] Shelley does her shopping,” he said.
Kansas City is a one-point favorite for Sunday’s game, not that Long feels particularly confident.
“I don’t,” he said. “I don’t pay much attention to Vegas, but they probably have it right. I wouldn’t be surprised by anything.”
If the Chiefs were to win, who could begrudge Roanoke’s long-suffering pastor?
Isn’t that why they call them celebrants?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.