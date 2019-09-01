Basham

Former Franklin County High School standout Tarell Basham, show in July at his camp at William Fleming, has made the regular-season roster of the New York Jets. This will be his third NFL season.

Former Timesland standouts Tarell Basham and Alex Light survived final cuts and will open the regular season on their respective NFL teams' 53-man active rosters.

Basham, a Franklin County High School graduate and former Ohio University defensive end, is a third-string outside linebacker with the New York Jets. This will be his third NFL season. He was drafted by Indianapolis in 2017 and was picked up by the Jets off waivers last October.

Light, a  Salem High School graduate and former University of Richmond offensive lineman, is a second-string left tackle with the Green Bay Packers. This will be his second NFL season. He made the Packers' regular-season roster as an undrafted free agent last year.

