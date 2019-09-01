Former Timesland standouts Tarell Basham and Alex Light survived final cuts and will open the regular season on their respective NFL teams' 53-man active rosters.
Basham, a Franklin County High School graduate and former Ohio University defensive end, is a third-string outside linebacker with the New York Jets. This will be his third NFL season. He was drafted by Indianapolis in 2017 and was picked up by the Jets off waivers last October.
Light, a Salem High School graduate and former University of Richmond offensive lineman, is a second-string left tackle with the Green Bay Packers. This will be his second NFL season. He made the Packers' regular-season roster as an undrafted free agent last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.