Some curves don’t need flattening.
Around these parts, we have names for them: Roanoke Mountain, Mill Mountain, Read Mountain, Bent Mountain, Pearis Mountain and so many others.
We’re blessed here. There are many, many worse places for active, sports-loving people to try to ride out a global pandemic than Roanoke and the surrounding areas.
Nature beckons. Isolation can be found not only in your home, but also while walking along hundreds of miles of hiking trails, dipping a fishing line into a mountain stream or peering through a high-altitude tree line at the vastness below.
On our first Saturday with no college, professional or high school sports, I was walking my dogs along one of these types of wooded paths when I sent a text to old friend Mark Taylor. Taylor — like his predecessor, Bill Cochran — spent years providing stellar coverage of the outdoors in the Sports section of The Roanoke Times.
“The outdoors writer’s ship has come in,” I told him.
Think about it. Consider all those times that this talented yet dwindling coterie of scribes was told that we didn’t have room for another hunting story. Or that space was too tight for a canoeing feature. Or that the ski report would have to be held a day because somebody just landed a big football recruit.
How’s that space looking now?
Pretty vast, that’s how. We’ve never encountered a situation quite like this, where the majority of the sports world slumbers with no specific time set for the alarm to go off.
The sports section might shrink some in the interim — there aren’t any NBA standings, NASCAR qualifying orders or PGA Tour results to update — but it’s still your sports section. Updates on the coronavirus’ impact on the sports you love will be a top priority.
It doesn’t have to be the only priority, though.
I’ve worked at this newspaper for 20 years. Like most sportswriters in the U.S., I’ve focused the majority of my coverage around the Big Four — football, basketball, baseball and hockey — as well as NASCAR and soccer.
But there’s other stuff out there, and I’ve written about much of it under the sports banner. Among the sports and activities I’ve chronicled over the past two decades: rodeo, bowling, skydiving, disc golf, ultimate Frisbee, rugby, boxing, white water rafting, racquetball, canoeing, darts, horseshoes, triathlon, sporting clays shooting, fencing, arm wrestling, table tennis, fishing and billiards. I’m sure I’m forgetting a few.
(Taylor took me turkey hunting once, but I’ve never actually written about hunting except in the context of the Bath County High School football’s team’s unending passion for it. Fortunately, Mark Berman has written about groundhog hunting before and should have us covered.)
Some of these stories have been just as fun to tell as the account of Tyrod Taylor hitting Danny Coale down the sideline against Nebraska or Mamadi Diakite nailing his miracle buzzer-beater against Purdue.
The reason many of those “other” activities struggle for coverage in a competitive market is the same reason they are so appealing now: They don’t draw big crowds.
So if you have one of these types of stories, now is the time to tell us about it. What’s the deal with this pickleball I’ve heard about? I don’t know, and many of our readers might not know, either. Invite me out. Show me. Let’s write about it.
The email inbox is open at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com. Or send a note to our Roanoke Times Sports Facebook page.
In the meantime, let’s flatten that curve that needs flattening and express our deep appreciation for all the ones that don’t.
