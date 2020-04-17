The signs around her were both encouraging and not-so-encouraging.
“YOU HAVE SIX KIDS — SURELY YOU CAN DO THIS,” read one.
“I’M SURE IT SEEMED LIKE A GOOD IDEA 4 MONTHS AGO” read another.
Jen Reed scanned the messages clutched in the hands of socially distanced friends. And then she jogged her first step toward the mountain, trying something she had never tried before.
Saturday was supposed to be the Blue Ridge Marathon, a magnificent event that draws thousands of competitors from all over the country. Billed as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon,” the event was canceled in mid-March because of COVID-19.
About 3,600 runners had signed up. Roughly 1,000 of them told the Roanoke Outside Foundation, which organizes the race, to keep their signup fee. Another 800 deferred the money to next year’s race.
The remaining 800? They did what Reed did, and ran it virtually.
“Early on, someone made their own medals out of toilet paper,” ROF events director Julia Boas said with a chuckle, acknowledging that this medal might be quite valuable in the current climate. “They made their own aid stations and their own finish line banners to run through and stuff like that. Definitely, people have been getting into it.”
Perhaps nobody more than Reed, who was attempting to run her first-ever half-marathon last Saturday.
Never mind the 3,700 feet of elevation change on the virtual course laid out by event organizers. Reed, a 43-year-old Roanoker, had never run more than 8.5 miles on flat ground. But all of a sudden, she’d roped herself into something she couldn’t wriggle out of.
“There was a ton of accountability,” Reed said. “I already had tons of friends that knew I was running the race on the 11th. So I had to do it. There’s no way I could not do it.”
Reed has a bit of a history of doing things she doesn’t expect herself to do. A part-time sign language interpreter with six kids between the ages of 5 and 16, she got a full-time job at Fleet Feet — the popular running store in town — even though she wasn’t a runner at all.
Last winter, before she even got the job at Fleet Feet, she applied to be one of about 60 ambassadors for the Blue Ridge Marathon.
“I thought if I get picked — which I won’t because I’m not a runner — I’d run the half marathon,” she said. “Well, I got picked.”
A gregarious personality, Reed enjoyed the training she began in January with other aspiring marathoners. But when the marathon was canceled, so was her training group.
“I was crushed,” Reed said. “I knew I needed to do it, but the idea of running by myself was just the most boring thing to me. I couldn’t understand why people ran miles and miles alone.”
Eventually, Reed overcame her distaste for running by herself. She trained three to four times per week over the past month, typically running between five to eight miles. But she couldn’t bring herself to ramp up any further.
An active member of the Facebook group Running Is Not Canceled, Reed drew inspiration and encouragement from other runners.
Several of them — including the sign-holders — showed up to cheer her virtual race.
“They actually met me all over the course and were cheering me on,” Reed said. “I had one lady that met me at the top of Mill Mountain. I had several people at the top of Peakwood. There were just people all throughout the course cheering me on.
“I always had that to look forward to. I didn’t know where they were going to be. That made me push myself because I knew that somewhere along the line, somebody was going to be there.”
Reed never stopped. A friend from work — socially distanced, of course — ran with her over the finish line.
A rush of elation came over her, as did some question. Did she just do that? Had she really just run 13.1 miles?
She had. Maybe without the crowds and the fanfare that normally accompanies this event, but she had.
Reed plans to run it again next year — this time, with thousands of others. But for her, a virtual race had some benefits that the normal event would not have.
“I grew so much preparing for it,” Reed said. “From the time I found out I was going to have to do it virtually to the time I raced it, I grew so much as a runner. I was doing stuff I never thought I would do before, running by myself — actually loving running by myself.
“All of a sudden, I was thrown totally outside of my box to grow just like that, because I had no choice. I don’t think I would have grown so much had it not happened this way.”
