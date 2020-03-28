He was walking along the path that will be his magnum opus, a wooded area of Carvins Cove where he has spent much of the past five and a half years of his life.
Brian Batteiger, volunteer trail builder extraordinaire, was asked what motivates him. Why donate more than 4,000 hours of your time, week after week, month after month? Why smash and lift huge rocks for no pay? Why tamp the ground, over and over, until the dirt is as hard as pavement? Why organize and direct and build and fix and naturalize?
“I’ve always liked trails; I don’t know why,” Batteiger said. “Maybe because they take you somewhere.”
Those last six words are about as philosophical as this 57-year-old Roanoke Valley resident gets. Motivation, you see, is far less important than attention to detail.
And Batteiger has that in abundance.
Since June 27, 2014, when he officially began work as the crew leader on this Rock-N-Roll Trail project, Batteiger has ventured to city-owned Carvins Cove hundreds of times to put in his hours, alone or with other volunteers. It’s his happy place. Even when the temperature drops into the 20s in January or soars to triple digits in August, he comes.
The Rock-N-Roll is the most complex project he’s ever undertaken in 20 years of trail building in the Roanoke Valley. With banked turns, bridges and scrupulous attention paid to proper drainage, it will be a mountain biker’s paradise when completed.
Batteiger and his crew have about a quarter-mile left to finish the first 2-mile phase, which will allow the city to mark it officially and open it. He projects that this last stretch will take about a year — a long time, for sure, but he wants to do it right.
“Brian is absolutely the most focused, most singularly dedicated person I know — in any phase of his life,” said Dick Howard, 75, who logged roughly 1,000 hours of volunteer trail building alongside Batteiger before retiring from his hobby about three years ago. “He has a job and he has trail building, and that’s just about his life.
“I think it’s especially notable that Brian is purely a volunteer worker. He’s going out and doing it all on his own time. But he’s just the best. I’ve been building trails since probably 1978, and I’ve never been around anybody who is remotely as good as he is about doing the engineering and doing all the preliminary work to really get a quality trail built.”
Howard jokes that it took him several hundred hours in the woods with Batteiger before he truly grasped all the “engineer speak.” Indeed, Batteiger works as an electrical engineer for General Electric, and some of the problem-solving skills he’s honed in his day job help him out here.
But many of the challenges of the Rock-N-Roll Trail — constructing a French drain to promote smooth water flow, or hauling and cutting 2,000-pound rocks to build a bridge over a creek — were new to him.
“I think a lot of it is learning by doing it, and watching as you do stuff to see what works and doesn’t work,” said Batteiger, who also has taken multiple trail building courses. “I’m sure that’s part of the reason I went into engineering, because I kind of have that aptitude, maybe. Fixing things.”
A native of Evansville, Indiana, Batteiger moved to Roanoke in 1996 and joined the local nonprofit group Pathfinders for Greenways about four years later. He began doing trail work with some of the other members and found that he loved it.
A three-day-a-week mountain biker himself, he earned the city’s trust by succeeding on many smaller projects before being given command of the Rock-N-Roll Trail.
Every hour that Batteiger and his crew have volunteered has been logged in an online database, which helps secure grants to purchase trail-building equipment. Multiple segments of the Rock-N-Roll have been built by hand.
“In terms of the hours per mile that he puts in, I would say it’s maybe five, six, seven times as much work as most of the other trails around here,” said Howard, who was responsible for much of the naturalization in the early phases of the project. “Brian is very meticulous about draining and packing the trail down, packing the berms down, moving the dirt around, moving the right kind of dirt around, finding the right kind of dirt.
“That’s probably, in a nutshell, the reason that it’s taken him so long to do what he’s doing: It’s attention to detail.”
Bikers, runners and horseback riders already have discovered the Rock-N-Roll and use the finished portion of it frequently. The Rock-N-Roll eventually will connect with the Schoolhouse Trail.
But that’s just Phase 1. Batteiger already has begun to mark Phase 2, which would take the Rock-N-Roll an additional 5 miles in a different direction to Carvins Cove’s Boat Landing parking area.
“When you do the math — 5 miles — he’s talking about, gosh, another 10 years at least,” Howard said. “That’s a long time. A long time.”
But to Batteiger, it’s more than worth it. It’s another challenge that will take him — and ultimately many others — somewhere.
For information on how to volunteer to help build trails, visit: http://greenways.org/trailworkdb/SignUp.asp
