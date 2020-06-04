With respected NASCAR aficionado Ed Hardin on hiatus this week and all the drivers too busy actually racing to conduct a bunch of interviews, it seems like a good time for what former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer would call a “smorgasbord” column.
Grab a fork. Let’s dig in.
Talkin’ ‘bout practice
Is NASCAR practice massively overrated or what?
Is anybody actually missing it?
If you ever walk into the media center at Martinsville Speedway on a race weekend, there’s an entire wall filled with press releases and information sheets. Trucks entry lists. Cup entry lists. The qualifying order. The infield layout of all the haulers. Team releases. Heck, there’s even a sheet with the wireless internet password on it.
I always grab them all except one: the sheet that has the practice results on it.
Who cares?
OK, some people surely do. Nerds, mostly. But also rookies, track first-timers, young guys who are still learning a venue – they all have every reason to want to run as many meaningless laps on the track as they can before they start logging them for real. But there’s something to be said for having to figure it all out on the fly.
Since NASCAR’s return, the action on the track has been mostly excellent. It hasn’t noticeably suffered without Happy Hour -- or any other kind of emotional hour.
Around the sports world, thanks to COVID-19, there are a lot of things we hope only see once. The NHL, Lord willing, isn’t going to have a 24-team Stanley Cup Playoffs field in 2024-25. The NBA won’t be playing all its 2023-24 games at some “bubble site.” Major League Soccer won’t be staging 2022 tournaments in Orlando. Games won’t be played with no fans.
But some things? Well, maybe we want to keep some things.
In the past, I’ve heard a lot of drivers complain that they get weary late in the season. That’s understandable. It is a long grind, February to November, a ton of travel.
But perhaps instead of cutting races, you start cutting practices that don’t have a lot of value. You shorten the weekends, make them something closer to the show-up-and-race environment we’re seeing now. Preserve a few tires, save some driver stamina -- and lose very little.
Can the 48 still be great?
Jimmie Johnson is 15th in the Cup standings, which is probably about where we all figured Jimmie Johnson would be nine races into the 2019 season.
But anyone who’s been watching knows he’s been a lot better than that. The seven-time Cup champion was running in the top five at the Daytona 500 only to be caught up in a 19-car wreck with only 16 laps remaining.
Two weeks ago, he had a runner-up finish at the Coca-Cola 600 nixed when he failed postrace inspection.
His car has been fast. His pit crew has been solid. This past Sunday, Johnson sped home third at Bristol – his best finish since crew chief Cliff Daniels took over in July of 2019.
In short, he’s been solid. And with Martinsville – a track where he’s won nine times – on the docket next week, the retiring driver shouldn’t be looked at as just a retiring legend.
He should be looked at as a threat.
